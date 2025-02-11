Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Horror of Dracula, NECA, van helsing

NECA Debuts New Horror of Dracula Ultimate Van Helsing Action Figure

Witness the Horror of Dracula as NECA is back with a brand new Ultimate figure as the legendary hunter Van Helsing has arrived

Article Summary NECA unveils a 7" Van Helsing figure from Horror of Dracula, capturing Peter Cushing's likeness.

Features include three heads, a secondary torso, hands, stakes, a cross, and more for vampire combat.

Meticulously designed, this figure relives the vivid horror and thrills of Hammer's 1958 classic.

Available for pre-order at $37.99, set for April 2025 release, collector-friendly packaging included.

In Horror of Dracula (1958), Dr. Van Helsing, played by Peter Cushing, is a determined vampire hunter and the film's protagonist. Unlike previous versions of the characters, which usually have him as an older scholar, Cushing's Van Helsing is young and highly skilled in combating the undead. He pursues the deadly Count Dracula, played by Count Dooku, aka Christopher Lee, who is ready to sink his teeth into Lucy Holmwood.

NECA is now bringing the Horror of Dracula to life with a brand new figure as Ultimate Van Helsing has arrived and is ready to slay. The horror of the 50s is faithfully recreated here with an impressive figure that comes in at 7" tall and captures the likeness of the actor. He will come with a nice set of goodies with three swappable head sculpts, a secondary torso, a variety of hands, and tools to fight the undead with wooden stakes, a cross, and hammers. The Horror of Dracula Ultimate Van Helsing is priced at $37.99; he is set for an April 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Horror of Dracula Ultimate Van Helsing Action Figure

"NECA presents the second in a series of action figures from the legendary Hammer House of Horror! Hammer has produced landmark horror since the 1950s, with the first being Horror of Dracula. The film captured audiences with its mix of vivid color, carnality, and violence."

"Peter Cushing plays the iconic character Van Helsing, who is sent to destroy Dracula, as played by Christopher Lee. This Ultimate Van Helsing stands in 7-inch scale and features an interchangeable waist for an alternate look in either his vest or long coat. Accessories include interchangeable heads, hands, and gloved hands, as well as a cross, hammer, wooden stake, wooden stake bundle, and two candle holders. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!