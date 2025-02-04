Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, thanksgiving

NECA Debuts New Thanksgiving Ultimate "No Leftovers" John Carver

NECA is back with a new figure from the holiday slashing film Thanksgiving with Ultimate “No Leftovers” John Carver

Article Summary NECA introduces a new slasher figure: Ultimate "No Leftovers" John Carver from the film Thanksgiving.

John Carver figure features swappable heads and lethal accessories for holiday horror enthusiasts.

Complete with a soft goods apron, the 7-inch collectible is ready for pre-order at $35.99.

Perfect for horror collections, the figure includes intricate details for an authentic display.

NECA is ready to carve some turkey as they debut the return of John Carver with a new Ultimate Thanksgiving figure. Thanksgiving is a 2023 slasher horror film directed by Eli Roth that was based on a fake trailer, as seen in Grindhouse (2007). Set in a small town in Massachusetts, the film follows a masked killer known as John Carver, who slashes his way through the Thanksgiving holiday. The film pays homage to 1980s slasher movies while adding the hilarious satire of horror films, making it a truly fun slasher for the modern age. John Carver is getting a new No Leftovers variant with NECA, as this holiday killer is ready to carve up your horror collection in style.

This marks the second Thanksgiving figure to arrive from NECA, so they were sure to include a nice assortment of new deadly accessories. This will consist of a soft goods apron along with three swappable heads featuring a mask with a microphone and a melted and bloody mask. For dinner, John Carver has plenty of choices to cut up this grid with an axe, electric cutter, kitchen knife, carving fork, and a corkscrew. No Leftover Thanksgiving John Carver is already up for pre-order for $35.99 in August 2025, just in time for the next turkey-filled holiday.

Thanksgiving – Ultimate "No Leftovers" John Carver Figure

"From Eli Roth's 2023 slasher hit, Thanksgiving, comes a second Ultimate action figure of the holiday killer! Donning his turkey apron, John Carver is ready to cook up an unforgettable feast with a cornucopia of new accessories. This articulated, 7-inch scale figure includes a soft goods apron, interchangeable mask with microphone, bloody mask, melted mask, axe, electric cutter, cooking timer, cell phone on stand, pitchfork, kitchen knife, carving fork, and corkscrew."

"Plus, multiple interchangeable hands to hold his bounty of unconventional weapons! Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap, making it perfect for your NECA display. This figure is something to be thankful for!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!