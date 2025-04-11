Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, tmnt

NECA Debuts New TMNT: The Last Ronin Leonardo (Nightwatcher) Figure

NECA returns to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin with new The Lost Years figures including Nightwatcher Leonardo

Article Summary NECA unveils TMNT Last Ronin Leonardo figure with Nightwatcher theme, available for pre-order now.

The figure features a comic-accurate design, with two katanas, swappable heads, and hands for custom poses.

The release ties into TMNT: The Last Ronin - Lost Years, exploring the Turtles' past and future battles.

Leonardo's new look is based on the darker Nightwatcher theme from the TMNT storyline.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years is a five-issue miniseries from IDW Publishing that expands upon the acclaimed Last Ronin storyline. Written by Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz, with art by SL Gallant and Ben Bishop, the series served as both a prequel and a sequel to the original narrative. One part of the comic focused on The Lost Years before Mickey returned to honor his fallen brothers and take down the Foot Clan. However, the other focused on the future of the TMNT legacy as April O'Neil and her daughter Casey Marie Jones mentor the new generation of mutant turtles. April tells Odyn, Moja, Uno, and Yi a story about a time after the death of Raphael when she tried to take down a rising gane called the Purple Dragons.

While only featured on one page, the Nightwatcher Turtles are featured sporting a black and red deco, which now comes to life. NECA continues its TMNT Last Ronin series with these new Nighwatcher turtles, including Leonardo, who is ready for a fight. Leo will feature a new look and deco with comic book deco and a variety of swappable parts. This will include two swappable heads, four pairs of hands, two katanas that can be sheathed, and five throwing knives. Pre-orders for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Lost Years Leonardo (Nightwatcher) are already live with a May 2025 release.

TMNT: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years Leonardo (Nightwatcher)

"From the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin – The Lost Years! The tale of the Last Ronin's first mission continues as new secrets from the Turtles' past are revealed. After Raphael has fallen, the remaining Turtles regroup and form the Nightwatchers along with April and Casey."

"Based on issue #3, this Leonardo figure stands in 7-inch scale and features a stylized paint job for a comic-authentic look. Accessories include two heads, extra hands, and katanas! Comes in collector-friendly packaging with original illustrations by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop. Other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years Nightwatcher action figures shown not included (sold separately)."

