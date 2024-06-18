Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine, heineken, marvel

Heineken Announces Deadpool & Wolverine Best Bubs Box Sweepstakes

Deadpool & Wolverine is going to be a summer blockbuster and Heineken promoting it with a brand new Best Bub sweepstake

At long last, Deadpool and Wolverine will be sharing the screen for one blockbuster adventure with Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine. This movie is surely going to be something else with a multiverse adventure that will easily put all the rest to shame. For such a climatic adventure between obviously best buds, Heineken is kicking off their Deadpool & Wolverine Best Bubs Sweepstakes. Heineken Silver in partnership with CNC Agency (Coffee 'n Clothes), has created the ultimate summer bundle for Marvel fans that sharpens your claws and buttons your pants.

This Limited Edition Best Bubs box will contain a Funko Pop, custom zip-up doozie, D&W themed fanny pack, as well as some Heineken goodies with a bucket hat and water bottler. However, the best part of the box is that it contains the perfect Deadpool & Wolverine collectibles to share with your Best Bub for the film. This will include two pairs of themed socks (one for DP and one for Wolvie), two pins, and the greatest Friendship Necklace of all time! Consumers over 21 can enter each day to win one of these boxes right now on Heineken's site until August 11, and be sure to see Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters on July 26, 2024!

Heineken Releases "Best Bubs" Deadpool & Wolverine Box

Quantities are limited, but each exclusive kit features an array of epic merchandise:

Official Deadpool Funko Pop®

Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired Friendship Necklace

Deadpool-themed custom zip-up koozie

Themed fanny pack

Heineken Silver bucket hat

Heineken Silver water bottle

Two enamel pins and two pairs of socks (one themed Deadpool and one to Wolverine)

