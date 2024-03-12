Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Debuts Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Last Ronin Casey Jones

NECA is getting ready for Walmart Con with an impressive selection of exclusive figures including TMNT: The Last Ronin Casey Jones

Article Summary NECA unveils the Ultimate Casey Jones figure for TMNT: The Last Ronin.

Exclusively available at Walmart Collector Con, launching on March 14th.

Priced at $34.99, loaded with accessories and multiple head sculpts.

Featuring collector-friendly packaging with art by Ben Bishop.

Get ready to add another figure to your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin collection from NECA. The Last Ronin mini-series from IDW took the world by storm, giving TMNT fans a dark future for our favorite turtles. While the main story focused on the present, flashback sequences were also showcased, showing the fall of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their comrades. One of which was Leonardo and Casey Jones taking on the deadly Baxter Stockman. We have already seen "Before the Fall" Leo, but now Casey Jones is ready to join the fight with an impressive figure that will arrive first at Walmart for the Walmart Collector Con.

Casey Jones is older with this design, and he will come with two head sculpts with a hockey mask and unmasked with a loose mask. Of course, NECA has loaded this Ultimate Casey Jones out with a signature golf bag, two baseball bats, a hockey stick, a sledgehammer, and a cricket bat. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans will surely want this version of this TMNT ally on their team, and it is priced at $34.99. Pre-orders will arrive first on Walmart on March 14, 2024, at 3 PM EST right on the Walmart Collector Con page.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Last Ronin – Ultimate Casey Jones

"From the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin! In a future NYC far different than the one we know today, a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. Based on issue #3 of the comic, this Casey Jones figure stands in 7-inch scale with over 30 points of articulation and includes extra hands, head, loose mask, signature golf bag, sledgehammer, two baseball bats, hockey stick, and cricket bat (crumpet not included)."

"Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap featuring a custom illustration by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop. Tune in to the Walmart Collector Con Livestream on March 14th at 3pm ET and be the first to shop the TMNT (The Last Ronin) – Ultimate Casey Jones 7″ Scale Action Figure! Get it first at Walmart!"

