Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, tmnt

NECA Reveals TMNT: The Lost Years Michelangelo (Nightwatcher) Figure

NECA returns to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin with new The Lost Years figures including Nightwatcher

Article Summary NECA unveils new Nightwatcher figures for TMNT: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years, set in the Last Ronin universe.

The figures, featuring Mikey and others, showcase gritty designs with swappable heads and hands for customization.

April O’Neil faces new threats while Mikey and his brothers don Nightwatcher gear for an epic showdown in May 2025.

Pre-order these detailed TMNT figures now, but watch for tariff impacts on their usual $35 price.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years, April O'Neil steps into danger as she confronts the growing threat of the Purple Dragons. Set within the Last Ronin universe, this prequel series from IDW explores the untold moments leading up to the turtles' final stand. In the wake of Raphael's death, the remaining brothers brace themselves for an all-out war against the Foot Clan. While the turtles focus on the looming conflict, April takes it upon herself to challenge a new gang rising in the shadows of the city. Of course, when things get out of control, she can always count on her mutant family to back her up. NECA is now spotlighting this single page on The Lost Years Issue #3, where the turtles are showcased in new gritty Nightwatcher gear.

Mikey is one of the figures in this set and shows the more angry turtles who are just tired of getting knocked down. Featuring a new gray and gray deco, Mikey comes with two swappable heads, two nunchucks, and a variety of swappable hands. He will join Leo, Donny, and Casey Jones in new Nightwatcher gear and are all set for a May 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live online, but be aware of rising tariff surcharges adding higher price points to these usual $35 figures.

TMNT: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years Michelangelo (Nightwatcher)

"From the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin – The Lost Years! The tale of the Last Ronin's first mission continues as new secrets from the Turtles' past are revealed. After Raphael has fallen, the remaining Turtles regroup and form the Nightwatchers along with April and Casey. Based on issue #3, this Michelangelo figure stands in 7-inch scale and features a stylized paint job for a comic-authentic look."

"Accessories include two heads, extra hands, and nunchucks! Comes in collector-friendly packaging with original illustrations by The Last Ronin artist Ben Bishop. Other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years Nightwatcher action figures shown not included (sold separately)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!