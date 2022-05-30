NECA: All Of The SDCC 2022 Exclusives In One Place

NECA has revealed all of its SDCC exclusives for this year throughout this past week, and we have them all here in one place for you. Each exclusive will be available to purchase on The NECA Store on June 3rd, in limited quantities, for shipping after the con, for those who will not be at SDCC this year. This year's exclusives include the latest TMNT set, a Gremlins figure, a really cool tribute to a sci-fi classic, and one out of left field that nobody saw coming. Check them all out below.

NECA Always Has Fun SDCC Exclusives

"From The Thing, John Carpenter's acclaimed slow-build horror film classic! It follows a 12-man research team that finds something in the Antarctic Circle that's been waiting for over 100,000 years. Recreating the original and iconic poster art for the theatrical run, this special deco figure stands approximately 7 inches tall. It features an LED light in the head and interchangeable and removable faceplates to create the poster's signature burst of light. In-display friendly 5th-panel window box packaging styled after the movie poster."

"NECA goes back in time for some famously "lost" Dungeons & Dragons action figures! The fantasy comes alive with these action figures in 4" scale, authentically reproduced to match the original prototypes that never saw release. Recreate the battle between good and evil with Pulvereye, Skylla, Kelek, and Valkeer. Each figure is posable – Pulvereye, Kelek, Valkeer also feature awesome "Battlematic" action! With accessories and signature weapons, each comes on an individual blister card styled like the original figure line. The set of four figures is packed in an outer logo box."

"Any fans of the Gremlins movies knows the rules: keep them out of sunlight, don't get them wet, and never feed them after midnight. Break them, and your fuzzy, friendly little Mogwai will turn into a scaly, savage Gremlin. This NECA Ultimate Wedding Greta Gremlin from Gremlins 2: The New Batch will make an unforgettable addition to any collection. Here comes the bride, standing approximately 6" tall, in a gorgeous wedding gown, headed straight for her unsuspecting groom. Greta features synthetic hair, a fabric wedding gown and veil, interchangeable hands, and a wedding bouquet. Comes in display-friendly, wedding-themed 5th-panel window box packaging."

"Cowabunga, dudes! This NECA Convention-exclusive box set is based on the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon and features brand new, highly detailed sculpts and deluxe packaging. This special set contains fan favorites Bebop and Rocksteady, Hamato Yoshi, and Baxter Stockman (making his action figure debut), all in their human forms. Figures range from 5" to 7" tall and have over 30 points of articulation. The set is packed with accessories like interchangeable hands, fishbowl, tiny pet turtles, spray cans, boombox, crowbar, chain, butterfly net, Mouser, and more! Packaged in a slick, display-friendly 5th-panel window box paying homage to the classic home video illustrations!"