Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: halloween, NECA

NECA Slays with New Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers Figure

Bring home the cinematic chaos that is Halloween VI as NECA debuts their latest Ultimate The Curse of Michael Myers figure

Article Summary NECA unveils an Ultimate Michael Myers figure inspired by Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers.

Figure features accessories like alternate heads, iconic weapons, mask, and detailed movie props.

Includes nods to both Theatrical and Producer’s Cut versions, highlighting Myers’ supernatural lore.

Exclusive Target Haulathon release, priced at $35, available online and in select retail stores now.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers exists in two distinct versions, the Theatrical Cut and the Producer's Cut. Both of these offer a very different take on Michael Myers' chilling mythology. The Theatrical Cut was released in 1995 and emphasizes more brutal violence, a faster-paced, and almost incoherent narrative that is centered on the Cult of Thorn controlling Michael Myers. This version leans heavily into slasher action but sacrifices the story in doing so, which many fans disliked. However, years later, Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers Producer's Cut would arrive, which was also an entirely different movie from the pacing and soundtrack, and delving deeper into the story and Michael's supernatural origins.

Despite its issues, the chaos around The Curse of Michael Myers is almost as popular as the franchise, and now this slasher is ready to join your collection. A new NECA Ultimate Michael Myers figure is here, standing 7" tall as he prepares to wreak havoc on Haddonfield once again. The figure is loaded with accessories like two swappable heads, a loose mask, candles, a carved pumpkin, a SOLD sign, and a variety of weapons. This includes two knives, a machete, a crowbar, an axe, and syringes, all of which are packed in Curse of Michael Myers packaging. Priced at $35, this slasher is a Target Haulathon release and can be found online and in stores now.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers – Ultimate Michael Myers

"From the sixth installment of the Halloween movie series, The Curse of Michael Myers, the iconic serial killer is back and ready to wreak havoc on Haddonfield as he kills for the Cult of Thorn. Standing 7-inches in scale, this Ultimate Michael Myers action figure includes interchangeable heads, removable mask, multiple interchangeable hands, axe, machete, crowbar, kitchen knives, bag of runes, sacrificial candles, bundle of syringes, and pumpkin. Plus, a Strode Realty sign with Michael Myers cutout. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!