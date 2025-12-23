Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, The Conjuring

NECA Summons Malthus the Demon with New The Conjuring Figure

NECA is stepping into the dark once more as they debut their new The Conjuring Universe Ultimate figure with Malthus the Demon

Article Summary NECA unveils a new Ultimate Malthus the Demon action figure from The Conjuring Universe series.

Malthus is the true evil behind the Annabelle doll, feeding on fear and deceiving victims in the films.

The 7" scale figure boasts screen-accurate sculpt, multiple heads, hands, and swap-out lower legs.

Pre-orders for the Malthus figure are now live at $49.99, haunting collections in Q2 2026.

Malthus is a powerful demonic entity within The Conjuring Universe, most notably tied to the Annabelle films. Rather than acting as a simple physical monster, Malthus is a manipulative demon that feeds on fear, grief, and human vulnerability. He often disguises himself as benevolent spirits or angelic figures, deceiving victims into trusting him before claiming their souls. In Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and Annabelle Comes Home, Malthus is revealed to be the true evil behind the possessed Annabelle doll, using it as a conduit to interact with the physical world. NECA has now summoned the demon to their 7" scale The Conjuring collection with a new figure that captures all of his horrifying detail.

NECA's new Ultimate Malthus the Demon figure brings this terrifying presence to life with impressive accuracy. Standing over 7" tall, the figure features detailed sculpting, screen-accurate textures, and multiple points of articulation. He will include interchangeable head sculpts, swap-out hands, and alternate lower leg parts, allowing horror collectors to recreate different appearances from The Conjuring films. Pre-orders are already live on the NECA Store for $49.99, with Malthus set to haunt your collection in Q2 2026.

The Conjuring Universe Ultimate Malthus the Demon

"Summon pure terror into your collection with Malthus the Demon, a new Ultimate action figure by NECA! From The Conjuring Universe, this powerful demonic entity is the main antagonist of the Annabelle films, using the doll as a conduit to torment people and find a human host. Standing over 7 inches tall, this fully articulated figure features intricate sculpted detail and haunting deco that brings his sinister essence to life."

"Malthus includes three interchangeable heads with different expressions, as well as alternate hands and swappable lower leg designs. A must-have for horror fans, NECA collectors, or anyone brave enough to welcome him into their home! Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!