NECA Unveils New Gremlins 40th Anniversary Gremlin Evolution Box Set

NECA has revealed their newest Gremlins 40th Anniversary figures set featuring the Evolution of the Mogwai

Article Summary Celebrate 40 years of Gremlins with NECA's new Evolution Box Set featuring iconic characters.

Includes 7" articulated figures: Gizmo, Mogwai Stripe, and Gremlin Stripe with accessories.

Mogwai to Gremlin transition comes alive with skateboard, chainsaw, and swappable faces.

Pre-order for $59.99; January 2025 release, perfect for fans and collectors alike.

NECA is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the hit film Gremlins as they debut a special Evolution box set. Everything started back in 1984 when a young man named Billy received a pet Mogwai from his father as a Christmas gift. However, there are strict rules to follow for the Mogwai, with no bright lights, no water, and never ever feeding it after midnight. When these rules are broken, they can spawn mischievous offspring, unleashing chaos. Billy names his Gimzo, and he is a cut and lovable critter, but after an accident, a rule is broken, leading to the arrival of Gremlins!

Now, NECA is bringing this evolution to life with a special three-pack that features Gizmo, Spike Mowgai, and then Spike Gremlin. Accessories include a skateboard, a chainsaw, a saw blade, and a swappable face for Gizmo. The only thing that would make this set even better would be a cocoon to showcase the broken rule, but the sweet box packaging is a nice bonus instead. This adorable set is priced at $59.99, pre-orders are already starting to arrive online with a January 2025 release.

Gremlins 40th Anniversary Evolution of the Gremlin Box Set

"You know the rules: Don't get them wet. Keep them out of bright light. And for the love of God, don't feed them after midnight! Keep these simple guidelines in mind, and you might have a chance when you bring home NECA's "Evolution of the Gremlin" 40th Anniversary Box Set."

Go from Mogwai to Gremlin with this action figure 3-pack celebrating the classic 1984 holiday horror film, Gremlins! This set includes 7-inch scale articulated figures of Gizmo, Mogwai Stripe, and Gremlin Stripe-including synthetic hair. Gizmo and Mogwai Stripe feature poseable eyes, and Gizmo has two interchangeable faceplates. Movie-accurate accessories include chainsaw, skateboard, and saw blade! Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

