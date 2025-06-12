Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: child's play, NECA

NECA Unveils New SDCC 2025 Child's Play 3 Surf's Up Chucky

NECA is back with another convention exclusive for San Diego with their Child’s Play 3 Surf’s Up Chucky Ultimate Figure

Article Summary NECA reveals an exclusive Surf’s Up Chucky Ultimate Figure for San Diego Comic Con 2025.

Inspired by unused Child’s Play 3 poster art, Chucky sports a beach look with killer accessories.

The figure features multiple heads, hands, surfboard, floaties, towel, and collector packaging.

Surf’s Up Chucky available at SDCC 2025 and limited online presale from June 18th to June 20th.

Get ready to truly slay summer and hang ten with Chucky as NECA unveils another San Diego Comic Con 2025 exclusive. Inspired by one of the unused concept posters Child's Play 3, everyone favorite serial killer possessed doll is back from Standing at approximately 4 inches tall with multiple points of articulation, Chucky is enjoying the summer with a wicked relase that includes an alternate head, interchangeable hands, suntan lotion, soft goods fabric towel, arm floaties, and a surfboard.

Chucky will also have a new design with Good Guys-themed rash guard, board shorts, and flip flops, but despite his new chill beach vibes, he is just one knife away from playtime. Surf's Up Chucky will also feature a wave base for his surfboard to capture his enjoyment this killer summer. NECA also packed him in themed window box packaging with an opening front flap and some killer artwork. Child's Play fans will be able to find Surf's Up Chucky directly at San Diego Comic Con 2025 with a limited exclusive presale on theNECAstore.com from June 18th to June 20th.

Child's Play 3 – Ultimate Surf's Up Chucky (2025 Con Exclusive)

"Ride the waves with everyone's favorite serial killer doll, Chucky! NECA is stoked to present this Ultimate Chucky action figure inspired by one of the unused concept posters from the third installment of the Chucky horror franchise. Surfing into San Diego, Chucky is bringing chill beach vibes mixed with his infamous, murderous charm. But don't let this laid-back surfer dude fool you… he'll wipe out anyone when the time is right!

"Featuring the same articulation and scale as the rest of our Chucky Ultimates, he's ready to hang ten in his Good Guys-themed rash guard, board shorts, and flip flops. Accessories include interchangeable heads and hands, sunglasses, suntan lotion, soft goods fabric towel, arm floaties, surfboard, and a wave base for the surfboard. This 2025 Con Exclusive is only available in limited quantities so don't be a barney and miss out! Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap. Coming to San Diego this July! With a Limited Exclusive Presale June 18th- June 20th on theNECAstore.com."

