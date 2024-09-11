Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, star wars

Four Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 Exclusives Arrive This Friday Night

Hasbro Pulse Con arrives this Friday and it will be another filled event of reveals and exclusive across of their popular brands

Four SDCC 2024 exclusive figures available for pre-order, including Transformers Dinobot Dinoking and G.I. Joe's Starduster.

Star Wars Battle Droid with STAP and Marvel's deluxe Kang the Conqueror headline the exclusive collectibles.

Pre-orders start at 5 PM EST, with early access for Premium Members at 4 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse.

Hasbro Pulse Con is only days away, arriving this weekend on social channels and covering a wide range of fandoms. From Dungeons & Dragons, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Star Wars, and even Star Wars, new reveals and announcements will be here. While it is unclear what Hasbro has in store for collectors, there will be a few items we do know that are arriving as Hasbro Pulse Con exclusives. Four exclusives were unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and they will now finally be going for pre-order this weekend.

This will include the arrival of the Dinobots Dinoking from the Transformers Legacy United line as well as Edward "Starduster" Skylar from the G.I. Joe Classified Series. On top of that, coming from a galaxy far, far away, collectors can build up their Trade Federation Army as a Battle Droid is flying on in with a STAP. Lastly, the future arrives in the present as a deluxe Kang the Conqueror is on the way with swappable faces, weapons, and his time chair. All of these will go up on Hasbro Pulse at 5 PM EST and at 4 PM EST for Premium Pulse Members on Friday, 9/13.

Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 Exclusives

"Hasbro announces an exciting programming lineup for Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 through highly anticipated product showcases and reveals, as well as fan trivia, Q&As, and interactive polls based on TRANSFORMERS, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MAGIC: THE GATHERING and G.I. JOE, as well as products based on premier collaboration brands, Star Wars™ and Marvel from Disney Consumer Products. Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 will be live streamed exclusively on Hasbro Pulse YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels on September 13 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET."

Transformers Legacy United Dinobot Dinoking Multipack

G.I. Joe Classified Series #136, Edward "Starduster" Skylar

Star Wars : The Black Series STAP & Battle Droid Figure

: The Black Series STAP & Battle Droid Figure Marvel Legends Series Kang the Conqueror

"Pre-orders will be available September 13 at 5 p.m. ET exclusively on Hasbro Pulse. Early access will be offered to Hasbro Pulse Premium Members at 4 p.m. ET. To learn more and become a Hasbro Pulse Premium Member, please visit the link here. "

