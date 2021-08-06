Netflix The Witcher TV Series Getting Statues from Dark Horse Comics

The Witcher fans are patiently waiting for the second season of the live-action series to arrive on Netflix. The Witcher has successfully hit books, games, and television with ease, giving each an excellent following. Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra have given new life to these iconic characters, and Dark Horse Comics brings them to life. Two TV Series The Witcher statues are on the way for fan's collections with the live-action appearances of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Standing roughly 9" tall, both statues show off these characters on a highly sculpted base giving extreme likeness to both depictions.

Their costumes are faithfully recreated from the Netflix The Witcher TV Series making these must own collectibles for fans. Even with the growing popularity of this new series, not many collectibles are out for the show. I am sure action figures will be on the way, but until then, fans can add these beauties to their collection at the beginning of 2022, with Geralt priced at $49.99 and Yennefer priced at $59.99. Pre-orders for both The Witcher (TV Series) Statues from Dark Horse are live and located right here.

"Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter known as a "witcher," struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Geralt soon finds that humanity is often more monstrous than the creatures he hunts, and realized he is being pulled to a greater Destiny. Seen here equipped with his meteorite sword adorned with Renfri's brooch."

9.5 inches with base (24.13cm)

Made of plastic

From the Witcher TV Series

Highly detailed

Features Geralt with his meteorite sword

Non articulated

"The breathtakingly beautiful and powerful sorceress, Yennefer Veneberg, wasn't always as she appears. In season 1 Yennefer goes on a massive adventure of magic and intrigue as she searches for her true place in the world and tries to attain all that she desires. The figure showcases her indomitable will and deadly cunning she displays during her travels. Be sure to add this amazing Yennefer figure from Dark Horse to your collection!"

Approximately 8 inches (20.32cm) including base

Made of plastic

From the Netflix series The Witcher

Fetaures themed base

Highly detailed

Non articulated