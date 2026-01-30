Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, netflix

New America Girl x KPop Demon Hunters Dolls Up For Pre-Order

Get ready to protect the Honmoon by bringing home some brand new collectibles for the world wide phenomenon: Kpop Demon Hunters

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters teams up with American Girl for exclusive 18-inch collectible dolls of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey

Pre-orders are now open for the highly anticipated American Girl x KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X collection

Each doll features film-accurate outfits and accessories inspired by the hit animated movie’s signature looks

Perfect for fans and collectors, these limited-edition dolls will ship in November 2026 for $165 each

Get ready to bring home the protectors of the Honmoon as the brand new K-Pop Demon Hunters × American Girl doll collection has been revealed. That is right, one of the biggest animated films of 2025 is finally getting new collectibles and collabs for 2026. One of which is an official collaboration with American Girl that brings not one but three 18-inch premium HUNTR/X dolls to life for Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. As expected with American Girl dolls, they are all in high-quality collectible form, with each featuring detailed outfits and accessories that reflect their signature outfits from the beginning of the film.

It is interesting to see American Girl taking on the world of KPop Demon Hunters, and many collectors will surely be hunting these down when they drop. However, there are many popular collectible groups out there, and American Girl is one of the biggest for doll collectors, so this is a great collaboration to expand the KPop Demon Hunters world. These dolls are currently open for pre-order on AmericanGirl.com, with Rumi, Mira, and Zoey all expected to arrive in November 2026. This is a perfect release for this year's holiday season, and each doll is priced at around $165.

America Girl x KPop Demon Hunters Dolls (Mira, Zoey & Rumi)

"Confident and charismatic, Rumi leads the girl group HUNTR/X with talent, optimism, and determination. Whether she's slaying songs or hunting demons, she helps the girls stay motivated, all while keeping them at arm's length to hide her secret: she's part-demon herself! Mira charts her own path rather than following her traditional family's expectations. She is the heart and soul of HUNTR/X, who has a knack for knowing how her bandmates are feeling. Zoey exudes a light-heartedness that masks her inner fierceness. She is the rapper and lead lyricist of HUNTR/X. As the "maknae", or baby, of the group, she sometimes worries about deserving a place on the superstar team."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!