New Bite-Size Star Wars Venator-Class Attack Cruiser LEGO Revealed

Clear some space on your shelves as a new assortment of LEGOs are on the way like the Star Wars Venator-Class Attack Cruiser

Article Summary New LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Attack Cruiser set features 643 pieces and authentic movie details

Model measures 12” long and 6” high, with a display stand and nameplate for collectors and fans

Inspired by the iconic Republic capital ship from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith

Set launches January 1, 2026, for $79.99, with pre-orders coming soon for LEGO Star Wars enthusiasts

The Venator-Class Attack Cruiser is one of the more iconic capital ships from the Star Wars: The Clone Wars era. It served as the backbone of the Republic Navy and was designed as a carrier, battleship, and troop transport, making it an ideal vehicle for the war. Its long, narrow design allowed it to launch swarms of starfighters, including ARC-170s, V-wings, and Jedi starships. Armed with heavy turbolaser cannons, point-defense batteries, and a large complement of clone troopers, the Venator helped change the tide of battle, time and time again. LEGO is now bringing the Venator-Class Attack Cruiser to life with a new bite-sized Star Wars set.

Coming in at 643 pieces, this miniature replica model comes in at 12" long and 6" high, featuring its appearance from Revenge of the Sith. This set is not as intricate as a Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series, but it still features some fun bite-sized elements and deco. A buildable display base is also included, allowing fans to display it in style and alongside other LEGO Star Wars sets. Pre-orders are not live, but the Star Wars Venator-Class Assault Cruiser is expected to arrive on January 1, 2026, for $79.99.

LEGO Star Wars – Venator-Class Attack Cruiser

"Showcase the streamlined design of a Venator-Class Attack Cruiser with this starship model building set (75441). Use LEGO® bricks to recreate the distinctive silhouette and authentic details of one of the most versatile starships in the Galactic Republic's fleet. Relive Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith™ scenes as you immerse yourself in this complex and rewarding build. Proudly display your impressive Attack Cruiser on the buildable stand with a nameplate."

"Part of the mid-scale LEGO Star Wars™ Starship Collection, this set makes a super gift for yourself or other adult fans of the prequel trilogy. Enjoy enhanced building with the LEGO Builder app, zooming and rotating with 3D instructions, while saving and tracking progress – all from the app. Set contains 643 pieces."

