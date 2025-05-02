Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: child's play, NECA

New Blind Box Child's Play Figures are Coming Soon from NECA

Get your hands on not one but six new version of Chucky from Child’s Play as NECA debuts a new blind box set based on the TV Series

Article Summary NECA unveils blind box Chucky figures inspired by the Child's Play TV series for horror collectors.

Six unique versions of Chucky include Good Guy, Bloody Holiday, Colonel, Buff, Masked, and Executed.

Figures stand 7 inches tall, come in Good Guy packaging, and feature interchangeable parts and accessories.

Each Child's Play blind box is $24.99, with a full box available; shipping begins in Q3 2025.

Chucky, the infamous killer doll from the Child's Play franchise, has evolved quite well compared to other horror icons over the decades. Originating as a terrifying possessed doll in the 1988 film, voiced by Brad Dourif, Chucky blended slasher horror with dark humor. As the series expanded, Chucky would go on to shift from a grim serial killer to a more satirical, often hilarious figure, like in sequels Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky. In recent years, horror fans have seen the revival of Chucky's more pure horror roots, especially with the 2019 reboot and then with the Chucky TV series. The Cult of Chucky and the TV series did highlight that Chucky did split his soul even further and into more Good Guys dolls.

As time went on, each one would gain their own personality, killing style, and look, which can now be brought home thanks to NECA. Test your luck with NECA as they debut a new series of blind box Chucky figures, all with wicked and some even bloody, screen-accurate details. This set will consist of six different versions of this Child's Play killer: Good Guy Chucky, Bloody Holiday Chucky, Colonel Chucky, Buff Chucky, Masked and Bound Chucky, and Executed Chucky. All come in their very own Good Guys packaging, with a few accessories, and all the parts are interchangeable with each other. Each Child's Play Blind Box Chucky is $24.99 each, or a whole box of 6 can be acquired right from NECA for $150, wth both sets for a Q3 2025 release.

Good Guy" 7" Scale Action Figure Blind Box -NECA

"NECA is bringing you a new series of blind box Chucky figures ready to terrify your shelf! Based on the hit TV show, Chucky, this wave offers six variants of everyone's favorite serial killer doll: Good Guy Chucky, Buff Chucky, Colonel Chucky, Masked and Bound Chucky, Executed Chucky, and Bloody Holiday Chucky."

"Each 7-inch scale figure comes in "Good Guy" packaging, and some even include screen-accurate accessories. For even more horror fun, you can interchange their heads, hands, and accessories with most NECA Ultimate Chucky action figures (sold separately). Collect them all to build up your Chucky army! Est. Shipping: Q3 2025."

