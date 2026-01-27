Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: ,

New Cosmic Legions Sentry Upgrade Cosmic Character Pack Arrives 

Enhance and update your Cosmic Legions collection with some brand new Upgrade Cosmic Character Pack from Four Horsemen 

  • Upgrade your Cosmic Legions figures with the new Sentry Upgrade Pack from Four Horsemen Studios.
  • Pack includes three interchangeable heads and an air hose for expanded customization options.
  • Designed to match Vellok Speer but fully compatible with most Mythic and Cosmic Legions figures.
  • Affordable at $13.99, the pack is available for preorder from Cosmic Legions distributors now.

Cosmic Legions itself is a sci-fi universe created by Four Horsemen Studios, known for their detailed sculpting and modular design philosophy. Set in a futuristic setting called the Cosmerrium, the line blends soldiers, aliens, and cybernetic characters with a gritty, space-opera feel. The big draw is customization: parts, armor, and accessories are designed to be easily swapped, encouraging creativity and world-building. Since the debut of Mythic Legions, Four Horsemen has created Accessory Packs to help enhance your growing collection, like the new Cosmic Legions: Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Sentry Upgrade Pack.

Rather than being a full figure, this affordable set is designed to expand and customize figures you already own. It includes three interchangeable head sculpts—an unmasked portrait, a masked version, and a breathing-helmet head—plus an air hose accessory, letting you change a character's personality and story in seconds. The head even more perfectly with some of the Mythic Legions figures like the Heroic Paladin/ Cleric (seen below). These inexpensive packs come in at $13.99, and pre-orders are already live on Cosmci Legion distributors like Big Bad Toy Store.

Cosmic Legions: Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Sentry Upgrade 

"It's time for an upgrade! Four Horsemen is excited to bring a new wave of Cosmic Character Packs to upgrade and showcase your favorite Cosmic Legions and Mythic Legions figures! The Sentry Upgrade "Cosmic Character Pack" set includes 3 alternate heads and an air hose! While these accessories can be used with a variety of figures, they were specifically painted to work with the Vellok Speer figure from Cosmic Legions."

Product Features

  • 6-inch scale (15.24cm)
  • Made of plastic
  • Compatible with most Mythic and Cosmic Legions brand figures
  • Designed specifically to match the Vellok Speer Cosmic Legions figure

Box Contents

  • 3 Alternate head sculpts
    • Unmasked head
    • Breathing helmet head
    • Mask
  • Air hose

