New Cosmic Legions Sentry Upgrade Cosmic Character Pack Arrives

Enhance and update your Cosmic Legions collection with some brand new Upgrade Cosmic Character Pack from Four Horsemen

Pack includes three interchangeable heads and an air hose for expanded customization options.

Designed to match Vellok Speer but fully compatible with most Mythic and Cosmic Legions figures.

Affordable at $13.99, the pack is available for preorder from Cosmic Legions distributors now.

Cosmic Legions itself is a sci-fi universe created by Four Horsemen Studios, known for their detailed sculpting and modular design philosophy. Set in a futuristic setting called the Cosmerrium, the line blends soldiers, aliens, and cybernetic characters with a gritty, space-opera feel. The big draw is customization: parts, armor, and accessories are designed to be easily swapped, encouraging creativity and world-building. Since the debut of Mythic Legions, Four Horsemen has created Accessory Packs to help enhance your growing collection, like the new Cosmic Legions: Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Sentry Upgrade Pack.

Rather than being a full figure, this affordable set is designed to expand and customize figures you already own. It includes three interchangeable head sculpts—an unmasked portrait, a masked version, and a breathing-helmet head—plus an air hose accessory, letting you change a character's personality and story in seconds. The head even more perfectly with some of the Mythic Legions figures like the Heroic Paladin/ Cleric (seen below). These inexpensive packs come in at $13.99, and pre-orders are already live on Cosmci Legion distributors like Big Bad Toy Store.

Cosmic Legions: Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Sentry Upgrade

"It's time for an upgrade! Four Horsemen is excited to bring a new wave of Cosmic Character Packs to upgrade and showcase your favorite Cosmic Legions and Mythic Legions figures! The Sentry Upgrade "Cosmic Character Pack" set includes 3 alternate heads and an air hose! While these accessories can be used with a variety of figures, they were specifically painted to work with the Vellok Speer figure from Cosmic Legions."

Product Features

6-inch scale (15.24cm)

Made of plastic

Compatible with most Mythic and Cosmic Legions brand figures

Designed specifically to match the Vellok Speer Cosmic Legions figure

Box Contents

3 Alternate head sculpts Unmasked head Breathing helmet head Mask

Air hose

