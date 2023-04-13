NECA Reveals Batman 1989 Utility Belt Prop Replica Bundle Set Become the Dark Knight with the help of NECA as they debut their new Batman 1989 Utility Belt Prop Replica Bundle that fans wont want to miss

It is an excellent time to be a Batman fan, as the Dark Knight of the late 80s is back in The Flash. That is right, Michael Keaton is back in the cowl once again, and he is ready for a brand new adventure that is changing the future of the DC Universe in the process. While new adventures are on the way, NECA is taking a trip down memory lane with a brand-new Batman collectible set. We have seen Batman 1989 replicas in the past with the Apple Gun and the Batarang, but now they come together with the new Bat-Utility Belt Bundle. The bundle includes some of the previous replicas that will now fit right on the belt. On top of that, eight cartridges are included for the belt with a torch, taser, scanner, micro camera, re-breather, gas pellets, and smoke bombs. This whole setup is a must-have piece for any Batman fan, and it is priced at $135 with a June 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and this is one prop fans will not want to miss.

Become Batman with NECA's Latest Prop Replica

"Where does he get those wonderful toys? From NECA, of course! Our DC Prop Replica line includes this wearable, movie-authentic Batman Utility Belt Prop Replica and the Batarang Prop Replica, both from the 1989 film that defined Batman for a new generation. Customize your Utility Belt's four slots with any combination of the eight included cartridges – torch, taser, scanner, micro camera, re-breather, gas pellets, and smoke bombs."

"More gadgets (all included in the bundle) will magnetically attach to the front: Batarang, Grapnel Launcher and Communicator. The belt even has two removable face plates that reveal more of the crime fighter's secret tools in serving justice across Gotham City. Adjusts in the back to fit waists from 31.5 to 50 inches. Shipping in June and available worldwide."