Fantasia Mickey Mouse Casts a Spell with Iron Studios New D100 Statue Iron Studios is back with an incredible and new assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues including the debut of sorcerer Mickey Mouse

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse is back as Iron Studios joins in on Disney's 100 Anniversary celebration. Hit statue company Iron Studios has not taken on the Disney license in the past, but not the magical world of Disney is coming to life like never before. Yesterday we saw an exclusive The Lion King statue arrive with Scar and his Hyenas (seen here). It looks like we are getting a blast from the past with the return of Sorcerer's Apprentice from Fantasia. Fantasia was released in 1940 and featured eight different Disney animated tales with classical music elements. One of which was The Sorcerer's Apprentice featuring Mickey Mouse attempting to cast spells and it backfiring.

Mickey Mouse and his army of brooms are back as the water problem has now grown. Standing 15.7" tall, this dynamic Disney statue shows off the Mouse taming the water with the broom continuing to remove the water. The statue is packed with some incredible detail and is a fantastic sequence to capture. Fantasia Mickey Mouse will be a 1/10 Deluxe Art Scale Limited Edition release from Iron Studios for $799.99. Pre-orders are live right here, and he is set to release in Q4 2023.

Cast a Spell with Iron Studios and Mickey Mouse

"Fantasia Mickey 1/10 Deluxe Art Scale Limited Edition Statue – At the top of a column of crystallized rock, a young and excited sorcerer delights himself in his dream of controlling the waters from earth and sky, gesticulating like a maestro conducting a vigorous symphony while his servers, in the form of humanoid brooms, fulfill their task of filling up a water fountain in his castle until everything gets out of control."

"A Disney classic revered to this day as one of the seminal animation movies in the history of cinema, Iron Studios proudly present the Fantasia Mickey statue. Standing over a diorama base filled with details and movie references, like the humanoid brooms carrying the water buckets, Mickey, with his red tunic and magic hat, controls the rising waves."