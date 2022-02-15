New Exclusive The Mandalorian Figures Arrive Mandos and Bill Burr

When Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series fails us, we at least have Teh Vintage Collection to look forward to. Three new 3.75" The Mandalorian figures are on the way coming o us straight from the second season. This new line of figures will finish off Bo Katan's Nite Owls with Koska Reeves and Axe Woves getting the Vintage treatment. Both are highly detailed, will feature removable helmets, companion weapons, and a sweet card back. Space Bill Burr will also also be coming to The Mandalorian Vintage line with Migs Mayfield, but sadly just in his Morak Tank Trooper disguise. The figure does have nice detail and will go well with the Din Djarin Morak Tank Trooper figure that was revealed last week. All three of these figures are incredible, but they are all Target exclusive, making them impossible to acquire. Pre-orders are located here for Koska, here for Migs, and here for Axe. They are expected to release in Fall 2022 for $14.99, so keep an eye out for these to hit stores between now and Fall.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH KOSKA REEVES Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Fall 2022). STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature vintage-inspired packaging and original Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH KOSKA REEVES figure is inspired by the character in THE MANDALORIAN and comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories, including a removable jetpack and helmet, that make a great addition to any STAR WARS collection."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH AXE WOVES Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Fall 2022). STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature vintage-inspired packaging and original Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH AXE WOVES figure is inspired by the character in THE MANDALORIAN and comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories, including removeable jetpack and helmet, that make a great addition to any STAR WARS collection."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MIGS MAYFELD (MORAK) Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Fall 2022). STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH scale classic figures and vehicles feature vintage-inspired packaging and original Kenner branding. This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH MIGS MAYFELD (MORAK) figure is inspired by the character in THE MANDALORIAN and comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories, including a removable helmet, that make a great addition to any STAR WARS collection."