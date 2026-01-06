Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: godzilla, Toho

New Godzilla vs. Destoroyah Pocket Toy Sets Go Up For Pre-Order

Destruction comes to your collection as a new 1995 Godzilla and Destoroyah Pocket Toy Set comes to life from Toho

The Godzilla Store is bringing the destruction of the world to your pocket as they debut the Godzilla and Destoroyah Pocket Toy Set. This collectible item, inspired by the climactic kaiju showdown from the 1995 film Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, was created by PeariA. This special playset is officially licensed and features two pocket-sized clamshell cases, each housing highly detailed figures of Burning Godzilla and Destoroyah that capture their movie appearances. When placed together, the clamshells form a compact playset diorama that evokes the final battle between these iconic monsters.

When closed, the Burning Godzilla set measures around 5.5" long, while Destoroyah is about 11.8" long, making it perfect for portable size play. It has been quite some time since minaturized playsets have been on toy shelves, so it is fun to see them returning, along with some delightful Godzilla fun. To make things more interesting, collectors who pre-order this set through the Godzilla Store will be able to get some bonus items for the playset with two special effects, such as Godzilla Junior. The Godzilla vs. Destoroyah Pocket Toy Set is not a cheap collectible, as it carries a $200 price tag. However, pre-orders are now live, with a closing date of February 19th and a release date scheduled for October.

1995 Godzilla vs. Destoroyah Pocket Toy Set

"Carry the monster thrills of the 1995 Godzilla vs. Destoroyah movie in your pocket with PeariA's officially licensed Godzilla vs. Destoroyah Pocket Toy Set! The pocket-sized Godzilla vs. Destoroyah Pocket Toy Set features two clamshell cases containing accompanying monster figures, which join together to create a playset diorama of the final kaiju battle from the Godzilla vs. Destoroyah film. Pre-order bonus is Godzilla Junior! Add the Godzilla vs. Destoroyah Pocket Toy Set to your kaiju collection for a collectible that's simultaneously compact and larger than life!"

Product Details:

Dimensions: Godzilla (Closed): 5.5 inches long (14cm)

Dimensions: Destoroyah (Closed): 11.8 inches long (30cm)

Material: Plastic

Based on the Godzilla vs. Destoroyah movie

