New Harry Potter Enchanted Flying Ford Anglia LEGO Set Revealed

Clear up some space as new LEGO sets are on the way including the debut of the Enchanted Flying Ford Anglia from Harry Potter

Article Summary LEGO unveils an 868-piece Enchanted Flying Ford Anglia set from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

This detailed model features Ron, Harry, Hedwig, opening doors, trunk, and fun luggage launching action.

Set is designed for fans ages 10+, offering display and interactive play, priced at $79.99.

Release date set for January 1, 2026, making it a must-have for Harry Potter and LEGO collectors.

LEGO is back with a brand new Harry Potter set as they dive into the mayhem of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. After missing the Hogwarts Express at King's Cross Station, Harry and Ron panic until Ron remembers his dad's enchanted Ford Anglia, a light-blue Muggle car that has been modified to fly, turn invisible, and carry extra cargo. They decide to take the car to school, but it begins to struggle as it overheats, loses invisibility, and is almost hit by the Hogwarts Express.

Now, LEGO brings the Enchanted Flying Ford Anglia to life with a brand new, highly detailed brick-built replica of the magical car. Return to the events of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets with this 868-piece set that measures 9.5" long and 4" wide. It is the most elaborate LEGO version of the iconic flying Ford Anglia to date, featuring brick-built versions of Ron, Harry, and Hedwig. The enchanted vehicle will even have opening doors, a truck that pops open, and a luggage launching effect. LEGO has the Harry Potter Enchanted Flying Ford Anglia set, priced at $79.99, and it is set for a January 1, 2026, release date.

LEGO Harry Potter – Enchanted Flying Ford Anglia™

"Put the magic of the Weasleys' Enchanted Flying Ford Anglia™ in the hands of young wizards, witches and Muggles™ with this car toy building set (76470) for display and play. A super Harry Potter™ gift for boys, girls and any fans ages 10 years oldand up, it is the most detailed LEGO® brick model to date of the iconic vehicle."

"Place brick-built Ron Weasley™ and Harry Potter figures in the car with Harry's pet Hedwig™ to bring Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ scenes to life. Activate magi cal functions to make the trunk and doors open and send our heroes' luggage flying out of the trunk, just like in the movie. Kids can build with confidence using the LEGO Builder app, which lets them zoom, rotate in 3D and track progress with easy-to-follow digital instructions. Set contains 868 pieces."

