New Holiday Star Wars Droid Factory Figures Arrive from shopDisney

The holidays have arrived early as Disney has revealed their newest set of Droid Factory Star Wars droids that are ready for winter

Meet R4-TR3, the Christmas Tree droid, with green and red colors and a golden star.

Explore a Droid Factory Advent Calendar with 24 daily build-a-droid pieces.

Build six unique droids, including a snowman BB unit, Santa GONK, and Gingerbread R2.

Halloween might be right around the corner but Disney is already getting ready for the holidays and in a galaxy far, far away. A new set of holiday-themed Droid Factory figures is on the way, starting with R4-TR3, the Christmas Tree-themed droid. Celebrate the holidays in style with this R4 Astromech that features a festive green and red deco with a golden star on the top of his head. However, that is not all, as Disney will also be releasing a new Star Wars Droid Factory Advent Calendar, which will have 24 build-a-droid pieces.

Star Wars will be able to build six droids with this set, which features a snowman themed BB unit, a holiday D-O, a candycane D1 droid, a present wrapped GONK droid with a Santa hat, a green B2EMO, as well as a drink carrying Gingerbread R2. Each of these specialty Star Wars droids will be unboxing over 24 days, making sure your holiday season is celebrated in style. Both of these releases can be found on shopDisney and at the Disney Parks with R4-TR3 at $14.99 and the Adventure Calendar at $79.99, and can be purchased right now.

R4-TR3 Star Wars Droid Factory Figure

"Those clever 'bots at the Droid Factory have created this special R4-TR3 figure, especially for the holidays. Topped with a sparkling gold star, the festive little fellow does a wonderful impression of a Christmas tree. His name, "TR3," even sounds the part, and then, of course, he's the cutest shade of evergreen."

Droid Factory Advent Calendar

'Tis the season to see what type of holiday-themed droids the Jawas have smuggled in this sandcrawler Droid Factory advent calendar. A treat for Star Wars fans of all ages, there are build-a-droid pieces hidden behind the 24 doors leading up to the big day. You'll find festive little pals BB-8, Gonk, Chopper and more. Plus, because parts are interchangeable between the droids, there are so many ways to play and display."

