Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: jurassic world, mattel

New Jurassic World Dinosaur Arrives at Mattel with the Ornitholestes

Take a walk 65 million years ago with Mattel as they debut their newest set of Jurassic World Hammond Collection dinosaurs

Article Summary Mattel debuts a Jurassic World Hammond Collection Ornitholestes dinosaur figure for collectors and fans.

This agile Late Jurassic predator features 18 points of articulation and swappable hunting claws for display.

Ornitholestes stands out for its sleek body, lifelike details, and posable wired tail in the premium line.

Available first at Target for $14.99, the collectible arrives December 2025 with later online releases planned.

The Ornitholestes is a lesser-known but intriguing dinosaur that was featured in the extended universe of Jurassic World. This dino was particularly seen in merchandise, reference materials, and the mobile game Jurassic World Alive. Though it has yet to make a major appearance in the films, this small theropod has easily captured fan interest due to its raptor-like qualities, agile build, and predatory nature. Ornitholestes lived during the Late Jurassic period and was a lightweight carnivore, roughly 6–7 feet long, likely preying on small reptiles and early mammals. Its hunt now continues as Mattel is adding the Ornitholestes to their Jurassic World Hammond Collection.

In the Jurassic World franchise, this dinosaur is often depicted with a sleek body, sharp claws, and a narrow snout. While not as famous as Velociraptor or T. rex, Ornitholestes adds more teeth to the Jurassic World Hammond Collection lineup with 18 points of articulation. Measuring 9.2" long, this meat-eater will also feature, for the first time ever, swappable claws for hunting. The Hammon Collection hits Target Stores first, followed by a later online retailer release, and this dinosaur is priced at $14.99 with a December 2025 release date.

Jurassic World Hammond Collection Ornitholestes

"This Ornitholestes dinosaur action figure expands the Hammond Collection. Named for the innovative founder of Jurassic Park, this line celebrates the thrills and adventure of the Jurassic World franchise and sets a new quality standard for dinosaur collectibles. The deluxe design of the Ornitholestes includes 18 points of articulation, life-like details eyes and a wired posable tail. It comes with a swappable set of claws that look ready for attack."

Discover the thrills and adventure of the Jurassic World franchise captured in the line of action figures that sets a new quality standard for dinosaur collectibles — the Hammond Collection!

With premium design and details like photo-realistic eyes, this Ornitholestes is designed to delight collectors.

With 18 points of articulation, this figure is ready for the spotlight. The Ornitholestes comes with an extra set of swappable front claws, ready for attack poses.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!