New Limited Edition Jurassic Park Tubbz Ducks Debut from Numskull

Jurassic World: Dominion is finally here, and it seems like it is getting mixed reviews. I personally loved the film, and it was nice to see some of my favorite Jurassic Park heroes return. You can never go wrong with the classics, and Numskull would agree as they announce some new TUBBZ collectibles. Your favorite cosplaying rubber ducks are back and are entering the world of Jurassic Park with some limited-edition releases. Four ducks will be heading our way, starting with Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Ian Malcolm, and Dr. Alan Grant. Each of these will be limited to only 3,000 pieces each featuring their iconic designs from the first Jurassic Park film. However, the fun does not end there, as Numskull is also unleashing a 1,000-piece limited edition 9" TUBBZ T-Rex! The deadly dino is getting. Rubber duck makeover that comes in fun special packaging to suit your TUBBZ or Jurassic Parks needs. All of these Jurassic Park ducks are up for purchase right here, so be sure to get yours before they are gone!

"When it comes to new TUBBZ collectibles, brace yourselves for something different… this range is a LIMITED EDITION, when they're gone, they're gone so you'll need to be quick, or you will miss out! T. rex: There is literally nothing in the TUBBZ range as big as the new T. rex and all those ducks in the pond are about to get the scare of their lives. She's one of a kind, 226.5mm high and 178mm wide (150% bigger than other TUBBZ that are a mere 9cm high). Let's hope she doesn't escape from the pond and wreak havoc. T. rex is a MUST for collectors. She's a limited edition, comes in special packaging – with only 1000 of these roaming the park, order before they become extinct!"

There are three new characters joining her, (along with Dennis Nedry and John Hammond launched last year). These are also a limited edition with only 3000 of each being available, when they're gone, they're gone!

Dr. Ellie Sattler: ready for her dig – wearing her leather belt holding the radio and headphones on, she's in for a surprise!

Dr. Ian Malcolm: no mistaking that hair and he can only be wearing his black leather jacket and watch of course.

Dr. Alan Grant: the palaeontologist is on the lookout, hat and bandana firmly in place, he is set to cause a distraction with his flare.