New Living Dead Dolls The Lost Boys: David Arrives from Mezco Toyz

Witness the arrival of a brand new Living Dead Dolls figure as David from The Lost Boys joins the hit Mezco Toyz line

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils a new Living Dead Dolls figure of David from The Lost Boys cult classic film.

The 10” collectible features David’s signature look, removable jackets, and fierce vampire fangs.

Features five points of articulation and is designed for horror and vampire memorabilia collectors.

David Living Dead Doll is available for pre-order now for $55, shipping in December 2025.

The Lost Boys (1987) is a cult classic horror-comedy that redefined vampire films for a new generation. Set in the seaside town of Santa Carla, California. The story follows teenage brothers Michael and Sam Emerson, who move in with their grandfather after their parents' divorce. Michael soon falls in with a gang of stylish and dangerous vampires led by the charismatic David, played by Kiefer Sutherland. As Michael starts to change, Sam teams up with the eccentric Frog Brothers, self-proclaimed vampire hunters, to save him. Anyone could be seduced by the vampiric trickery of David and Mezco Toyz, who test that theory with their latest Living Dead Dolls release.

Coming to life right from the world of The Lost Boy, David is ready to show you the highlights of being a vampire with this fun 10" tall figure. Featuring 5 points of articulation, David features his signature duster jacket, which can be removed, cross earrings, and boots. He has a sculpted vampire head, showing off his vicious fangs as he prepares to feast on your horror collection. The Lost Boys LDD David is already up for pre-order from Mezco for $55 with a December 2025 release.

Mezco's Living Dead Dolls – The Lost Boys: David

"Sleep all day. Party all night. Never grow old. Never die. It's fun to be a vampire." LDD Presents sinks its teeth into The Lost Boys with David! From the 1987 cult classic The Lost Boys, David is dressed in his signature black-on-black layered look, complete with a removable duster jacket, removable biker jacket, cross earring, and boots."

"The boardwalk just got bloodier! The effortlessly cool and eternally cursed leader of Santa Clara's most stylish vampire gang features windswept blonde hair, a fanged snarl, and a piercing stare. The LDD Presents The Lost Boys: David stands 10" tall and features 5 points of articulation. He is packaged in a die-cut window box, perfect for display.*This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children."

