New Marvel Studios DLX Black Panther Coming Soon from threezero

Return to the MCU as threezero debuts their newest The Infinity Saga DLX figure with the Black Panther (Kinetic Energy Charged) version

Article Summary Marvel Studios and threezero reveal a new DLX Black Panther action figure with kinetic energy charged suit.

The figure features 44 points of articulation, die-cast construction, and stands 6.8 inches tall.

Vibranium suit details include textured elements and UV fluorescent paint for purple kinetic energy effects.

Includes swappable hands, special kinetic energy fists, and is available for pre-order at $108.99, releasing Q1 2026.

In Black Panther (2018), Marvel fans find T'Challa returning to Wakanda as the new king following his father's death in Captain America: Civil War. As the Black Panther, he must protect his people and legacy while facing the rise of Erik Killmonger, who challenges the throne. One major upgrade in the film is T'Challa's new kinetic Black Panther suit, designed by his genius sister Shuri. Unlike his original suit, this version is made with nanotechnology and can absorb kinetic energy from attacks. The stored energy can then be released in powerful shockwaves, making him nearly unstoppable in close combat.

Threezero is now bringing 'em of that Wakanda technology to life with their newest Marvel Studios DLX figure, as the Black Panther is back. Coming in at 6.8" tall, T'Challa is featured in threezero's die-cast system with 44 points of articulation. His suit is impressively sculpted with textured elements and UV fluorescent paint. Black Panther will come with a variety of swappable hands, along with some kinetic energy fists. This new DLX King of Wakanda figure is already up for pre-order for $108.99, and he is set to release in Q1 2026.

Marvel Studios DLX Black Panther (Kinetic Energy Charged

"threezero and Marvel Studios are excited to introduce the DLX Black Panther (kinetic energy charged). This figure accurately replicates the Vibranium-weave suit worn by T'Challa, designed by the brilliant scientist Shuri. This version adds over 160 pad printing designs, and features UV fluorescent paint on the suit's purple stripes and accessories, mimicking the glow of Black Panther's suit when fully charged with kinetic energy, as seen in the movie."

"The DLX Black Panther (Kinetic Energy Charged) stands approximately 6.8 inches (~17.2 cm) tall and is crafted using threezero's renowned DLX die-cast system, featuring approximately 44 points of articulation. The figure's detailed structural engineering and exquisite design allow it to showcase a wide range of action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance. The meticulous attention to detail across the entire body recreates the appearance of the King of Wakanda."

