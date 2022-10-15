New McFarlane DC Comics DC Super Powers Figures Arrive Online

McFarlane Toys is dominating the DC Comics collectibles market with plenty of figures to collect. The DC Multiverse line is the series that kicked it all off, and it was not long ago that we saw the return of the popular DC Comics Super Powers line. This classic Kenner line was big in the 80s, and it gave comics fans a massive collectible line with figures, playsets, and vehicles. McFarlane Toys has brought this line back again, exclusive to Walmart stores, with the first wave consisting of Batman, Superman, and Darkseid. John Stewart's Green Lantern made a debut not long after, and it looks like two new figures are arriving in stores and finally online. These figures have 7 points of articulation, just like their retro counterpart, with some coming with fabric elements but no accessories.

It looks like a classic character is making a return to the DC Comics Super Powers line as The Flash is racing on into action. Barry Allen is back and speeding on in with full color and placed in beautiful card-back packaging. It looks like McFarlane Toys is also adding a taste of Modern DC Comics action as well as updating this classic line as The Batman Who Laugh joins in on the fun. The popular Dark Nights Metal villain has returned and in retro format with a slick design and packaging. It is exciting to see some new characters join the line adding something fun for new and old collectors of this line. Both DC Super Powers figures are priced at $9.99 and can be found online right now with the Flash here and the Batman Who Laughs here. These figures can also be found in Walmart stores right now, along with some of the Super Powers vehicles.

Two New DC Comics Super Powers Figure Arrive

Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 80s, comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series we all love

Classic 4" scale Super Powers Figures with 5 points of Articulation

The Batman Who Laughs is featured in his Dark Nights Metal look and The Flash from DC Comics come packaged in iconic Super Powers blister card packaging with updated artwork and logos reflecting your favorite characters

Collect all McFarlane Toys Super Powers Figures