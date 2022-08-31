New Mystery LEGO Minifigures Arrives as LEGO Debuts Series 23

LEGO is back at it again as another set of mystery LEGO Minifigures Series has been unveiled. Every couple of months, a new set of blind bagged mystery minifigures arrives from LEGO. On top of the themed sets like Marvel Super Heroes, The Muppets, and Looney Tunes, we get new original characters from LEGO. I love this series, and Series 23 has been unveiled with 12 new characters heading our way and celebrating the upcoming holidays. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas themed LEGO Minifigures are featured here, which will include:

Halloween Costumes:

Green Dragon

Cardboard Robot

Popcorn

Wolf

Ferry Captain

Knight of the Yellow Castle

Thanksgiving:

Turkey

Winter Holidays:

Nutcracker

Sugar Fairy

Snowman

Reindeer Costume

Holiday Elf

LEGO Minifigures Series 23 is loaded with some great characters, and the Halloween costumes are a great idea. The Popcorn is my personal favorite, as well as the Robot, Knight, and Turkey, and just fun characters. At the moment, it looks like LEGO is selling special 6-Packs of these mystery LEGO Minifigures and they are set to go live on September 1, 2022 here. These should start to appear in most retail stores very soon as well, at $4.99 each, and good luck going for your favorite!

"Delight a child or fan aged 5+ with these iconic LEGO® Minifigures Series 23 6 Pack (71036) building toy sets. This unique series features a great lineup of limited-edition characters for kids to collect and display or to take independent or group play in imaginative new directions. Each cool minifigure in every set is designed to ramp up the play action to the max."

"Children and adult fans can say "Hi!" to a singular, limited-edition range of creative characters, including Nutcracker, Sugar Fairy, Green Dragon Costume, Snowman, Reindeer Costume, Holiday Elf, Turkey Costume, Cardboard Robot, Popcorn Costume, Wolf Costume, Ferry Captain and Knight of the Yellow Castle. Each finely crafted, highly detailed LEGO Minifigure toy comes in a sealed blind 'mystery' bag with a collector's leaflet. The 6-pack of buildable toys makes a great holiday gift or birthday present that will put a smile on anyone's face."

Surprise characters – Encourage endless play with these fun LEGO® Minifigures Series 23 6 Pack (71036) building toy sets. A creative surprise treat for kids and fans of any age

Collectible fun in bulk – 1 of 12 buildable LEGO® characters to reveal, 6 bags in each pack. Each bag holds a character and a collectors information leaflet. A fun addition to any collection