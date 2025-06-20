Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: hot wheels, Mario Kart, mattel

New SDCC 2025 Hot Wheels Races On In with Mario Kart Pauline

Mattel is back with an impressive and exclusive collection of collectibles for San Diego Comic Con 2025 like new Hot Wheels Mario Kart

Article Summary Pauline from Donkey Kong joins the Hot Wheels Mario Kart lineup as a stunning SDCC 2025 exclusive collectible.

She races on Moonview Highway in her Badwagon Kart, dressed in her signature sparkly red outfit and heels.

This 1:64 scale Hot Wheels features premium packaging and is perfect for Mario Kart or Nintendo collectors.

Priced at $22, the exclusive releases at San Diego Comic Con 2025 and online at Mattel Creations July 24.

Once a damsel in distress, Pauline first appeared in Donkey Kong (1981) as the original video game heroine. She predated Princess Peach by several years but never had her time in the spotlight. Recently, Pauline underwent a dramatic reinvention with Super Mario Odyssey, where she appeared as the beloved mayor of New Donk City and a jazz-singing powerhouse. Since then, she has had appearances in other Nintendo titles like Mario Kart Tour and the upcoming Switch 2 Donkey Kong Bananza. This heroine is now coming to San Diego Comic Con 2025 with Mattel as she gets her very own Mario Kart Hot Wheel collectible.

Make way for Pauline as she races on Moonview Highway inside the Badwagon Kart for this 1:64 scale release. She is featured in her signature red dress and will come in premium packaging with a fun, dynamic display. If you are trying to complete your Hot Wheels Mario Kart roster, then this will be one release that collectors will not want to miss. The SDCC 2025 Hot Wheels Mario Kart Pauline is priced at $22, and she will release at SDCC on July 24, as well as online with Mattel Creations. Be on the lookout for more San Diego Comic Con exclusives releases from Mattel in the next few weeks, like the Monster High Sweet Screams Twyla.

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Pauline (SDCC 2025)

"Our special-edition Pauline figure, joining our line for the first time, is ready to take on the world of Hot Wheels Mario Kart. Racing on Moonview Highway in the Badwagon Kart, she speeds through the city while rocking her signature sparkly red dress and black heels. This daring and dazzling mayor of New Donk City is ready to zoom past the competition."

Hot Wheels® Mario Kart™ Pauline

Vehicle Body Color: Rhodamine red

Premium packaging styled to complement previous Mario Kart releases

Scale: 1:64

