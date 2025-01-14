Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

New Shockwave (Transformers: Dark of the Moon) Figure Coming Soon

The war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on as new Transformers figures have been revealed by Hasbro for 2025

A new set of Transformers Studio Series figures from iconic games, TV shows, and movies are on the way from Hasbro. One of these takes fans back to the events of Transformers: Dark of the Moon, in which Shockwave emerges as a terrifying force of destruction. Depicted as a cold and calculating warrior, this live-action Decepticon is equipped with a massive cannon and is very different than his animated counterpart. Shockwave's iconic cyclopean eye was featured in this design, but it also had a more realistic take on the villain with menacing armor to help show his ruthless nature. Shockwave is back and ready for action with a new 8.5" tall Transformers Studios Series Leader Class figure.

Shockwave will turn into his Cybertronian Tank mode in just 17 steps and comes already equipped with an arm cannon and secondary blade arm. Two miniature and popular Deceptions from Transformers: Dark of the Moon are also included with Brains and Wheelie, along with a NEST paratrooper. This deadly Decepticon is packed with detail and will surely be a deadly addition to any growing collection. Pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse for $54.99, and he is set for a May 2025 release.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon Shockwave Studio Series

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Leader Class Shockwave action figure, inspired by Transformers: Dark of the Moon! Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. The figure converts from robot to cannon mode in 17 steps and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. It comes with 3 figures and 1 accessory."

TRANSFORMERS TOYS STUDIO SERIES LEADER CLASS: This 8.5-inch (21.5 cm) collectible action figure is inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series Transformers toy features conversion between from robot to cannon mode in 17 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure includes NEST paratrooper figure with parachute, Brains figure, Wheelie figure, and arm-blade accessory

