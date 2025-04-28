Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: deadpool, gentle giant ltd, marvel

New Skottie Young Deadpool Statue Debuts from Gentle Giant Ltd.

A new Animated-style Marvel Comics statue is on the way from Gentle Giant Ltd. as Deadpool is ready for some finger gun action

Article Summary Gentle Giant Ltd. unveils a new Deadpool Animated-Style statue inspired by Skottie Young’s Marvel covers.

The playful design features Deadpool using finger guns, staying true to Young’s whimsical comic art style.

This limited edition collectible stands 3.25” tall, with only 3,000 pieces produced and cel-shaded details.

The Deadpool statue is priced at $59.99 and set for a Q1 2026 release, with pre-orders available now online.

Skottie Young is one of the more recognizable names in comic book art, particularly known for his unique, whimsical style. His work with Marvel, especially his Young Marvel covers, has left a lasting impression on fans. Young's playful, cartoonish designs capture some of your favorite genres and heroes right on the playground in fun new ways. From Deadpool to the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and even the X-Men, these covers are highly sought after and great to own. On top of his massive catalog of variant covers with Marvel, Gentle Giant Ltd. has done a remarkable job bringing them to life. These Marvel Animated-Style statues have limited edition releases for years now, and it looks like the Merc with a Merc is returning for a new release from Marvel Comics, Deadpool: Badder Blood #1.

The version of Deadpool seems to have replaced his big guns with finger guns, only adding to the more child-like appearances of these releases. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, the 3.25" tall statue is packed with color, cel-shaded detail, and a pose right off the cover. The Deadpool (Finger Guns) Animated-Style Statue is priced at $59.99 and is set for a Q1 2026 release. Pre-orders are already live online or can be reserved at your Local Comic Book Store.

Marvel – Deadpool (Finger Guns) Animated-Style Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Bang bang! Deadpool does a quick draw with double finger guns in this all-new animated-style statue from GG LTD! Based on the Young Marvel variant cover artwork of Marvel comics, this 3.25-inch resin statue features art-accurate sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!"

