New Spider-Man Animated VHS Marvel Legends 2-Pack Revealed! Hasbro is continuing to expand their Spider-Man VHS catalog as a new 2-pack set has arrived with two very important characters

Hasbro has just announced that a new Spider-Man: The Animated Series VHS Marvel Legends 2-Pack is on the way. This marks the third figure set to arrive, with Symbiote Spider-Man and Carnage kicking off the line. The series was then followed by Aunt May and an animated series-accurate Doctor Octopus. It looks like two more legendary Spider-Man characters are in the next one with Mary Jane Watson and the infamous Green Goblin. These two come to life right off the screen with updated sculpts and deco to fit their cartoon counterparts. The arrival of Mary Jane Watson, marks the second figure to come to life from our Spider-Man Retro series predictions which can be seen right here.

This is an incredible 2-Pack that Spider-Man collectors will surely not want to miss out on. Hasbro has only teased this set, so it is unclear what accessories will be included, but we can notice a couple. Green Goblin will come with his Goblin Glider, as well as a Norman Osborn head sculpt and a pumpkin bomb. Mary Jane doe snot seem to come with anything, but it is her beautifully captured design from the Spider-Man: The Animated Series that gives her some justice. The previous MJ Retro figure was just a secondary head sculpt that was released with Gwen Stacy in wave 1. Pre-orders for this Spider-Man VHS Marvel Legends 2-Pack will arrive in May 2023, and we can expect the same $52.99 price tag just like the rest. Spidey fans can pre-order some of the other VHS packs right here in the meantime.

A New Spider-Man VHS Set Thwips Into Action

"Check it out, Spider-Man fans! We're revealing the next Spider-Man: The Animated Series 2-Pack – the Marvel Legends Series Mary Jane Watson and Green Goblin! This 2-pack is inspired by the 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series cartoon and comes in unique vintage-style VHS-themed packaging! Available for pre-order exclusively on Hasbro Pulse later this year, so stay tuned!"