Our Picks for the Next Spider-Man: Retro Collection Hasbro Figure

There is no better way to welcome the new year than by talking about The Amazing Spider-Man. His legacy continues to grow, and with his spectacular films like No Way Home and Into the Spider-Verse, he is bigger than ever. Hasbro Spider-Man: Retro Collection is easily one of the best lines around bringing Spidey iconic villains and allies to card back format. These figures are packed with detail, sensational sculpts, and accessories to please any fan. In preparation for the new Marvel Legends figure in 2023, we have picked five characters that we want Hasbro to make next in the Retro Collection.

Doctor Octopus (Otto Octavious)

It was not long ago that Hasbro dropped a brand new Doctor Octopus figure within a 2-Pack along with an updated Silk. Otto Octavious is one of Spider-Man's biggest rivals, and his Animated Series design is nothing less than incredible. Armored Doc Ock is up first on our list and would be an incredible release in the line, but with all those arms, he would have to be on one of those mega card backs. Bendable arms would be a nice touch, but we do not want to overreach here, so just seeing his cartoon design come to life would be fine with us. You can not have a Rogue's Gallery without a big bad this Doc Ock, and with new VHS Spider-Man releases coming out, this is a perfect figure for that line.

Chameleon

Since Hasbro has been dishing out some of Spider-Man's big bads, it is only necessary to help them finish the list. Chameleon is a perfect addition for this line, and his animated design is very similar to some G.I. Joe Classified Series figures. Some swappable heads, weapons, and interchangeable hands would be fun to see, and it would help gives fans more of Spidey's massive and legendary Rogue's Gallery in figure form. We have seen a Chameleon Legends Figure in the past, but I think it is time for an updated model, and in a card back design.

Morbius the Living Vampire

Last year was not the best year for Morbius, as his long-awaited live-action film was kind of a letdown. However, all that can change by adding his to the popular Spider-Man: Retro Collection line. The last Marvel Legends Morbius the Living Vampire, was very specific to a certain design, and it is time for a nostalgic upgrade. His signature trenchcoat, suction cup hands, and head sculpt are necessary features his this figure. This figure is not as popular as he once was since his debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #101, but it would be nice to have people talking some good about Morbius once again.

Hydro-Man (Morris Bench)

There are plenty of villains in the Spider-Man library that deserves spots on this list, but our next pick is Hydro-Man. Morris "Morrie" Bench, has a fantastic episode in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. He was recently showcased in the MCU with Far From Home, but it was only an illusion by Mysterio. Hasbro did give collectors a Legends release with the film, but he was more water-blast than anything else. However, we would love to see a new animated release with some swappable water parts, translucent pieces, and non-superpowered designs for Morris. He does not play a big role in the Spidey story, but a new Hydro-Man would be a fun new addition that any collection.

Mary Jane Watson

Hydro-Man leads us to the final figure that we would want to see Hasbro make next for the Spider-Man: Retro Collection. His big animated episode revolved around going after Mary Jane Watson, and she definitely needs her own solo release. The 2020 Retro Collection Gwen Stacy did include a Mary Jane head, but it is not the same. Her classic yellow sweater outfit was a part of her charm, and she has easily stood on her own two feet in Marvel Comics since. Mary Jane seems like an odd choice, but she is a perfect non-superhero figure to give Spider-Man fans and a big part of who Peter Parker is. We recently got a Spinneret figure in the Renew Your Vows 2-Pack, so a civilian Mary Jane is not that far off.