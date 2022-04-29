New Spider-Man: No Way Home Cosbaby Include Legendary Spiders

It was not long ago when Hot Toys teased that more 1:6 scale Spider-Man: No Way Home figures would be on the way. While they might not be 1:6 scale, Hot Toys has revealed some new Cosbaby figures. The best part of this wave is more Spider-Man Legacy villains make their debut and even the arrival of certain Spider-Men! That is right; the adorable Cosbaby line is getting a treat with the arrival of Tobey and Garfield Spider-Man figures. Both spiders will feature a magnetic design allowing them to stick on any metal surface you desire. Other debuts in the line are Legacy villains with Sandman, armored Green Goblin, and the New New Electro.

With previous releases of Doc Ock and Integrated Suit Spidey, the whole gang is back together, allowing for some sweet displays. Hot Toys Cosbaby lines usually are $24.99 each and are beautifully sculpted and worth every penny. I have the What If…? Infinity Ultron, and it's the best Infinity Ultron collectible current on the market. Fans will be able to find pre-orders for the Spider boys and villains shortly here. Stay tuned for more Spider-Man: No Way Home collectibles coming soon from Hot Toys as they are revealed.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head. Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home movie has united three different generations of Spideys together on the big screen and got fans incredibly excited with more familiar villains. Today Hot Toys is delighted to present another wave of Spider-Man: No Way Home Cosbaby capturing your favorite characters in signature costume and poses. Includes The Amazing Spider-Man, Friendly Neighborhood, Green Goblin, Electro, and Sandman Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head. Each collectible measure approximately 9.5 – 13cm tall; designed with bobble-head function."

"The Amazing Spider-Man Cosbaby and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Cosbaby recreates remarkable appearance of our Spidey in early Spider-Man movie series, and super villains in their iconic poses feature Green Goblin throwing pumpkin bomb on the Goblin Glider, Electro expends his electrostatic energy generating lightening effects around him, Sandman demonstrating his powerful ability with strong punches. Reserve space among your wall-crawler collection for the latest Cosbaby!"