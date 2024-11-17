Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, shopDisney, star wars

Star Wars Commander Gree Replica Helmet Arrives from Disney

Step into a galaxy far, far away with a new set of limited edition collectibles from shopDisney as they unveil some new Star Wars items

Disney is celebrating Life Day in style with a new selection of limited edition Star Wars collectibles right from Galaxy's Edge. One of which is a brand new 1:1 scale replica of a legendary Clone Commanders from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Commander Gree, designated CC-1004, was a distinguished clone trooper officer who served the Galactic Republic during The Clone Wars. He was the leader of the 41st Elite Corps under Jedi General Luminara Unduli. This batch of clones was some of the first of the production lines, giving them unique red hair, unlike the clones.

The 41st Legion are experts in jungle warfare and wear distinctive green-accented armor to reflect their favored forested environments. However, while stationed on Kashyyyk during the Separatist invasion, Execute Order 66 kicked off, leading to his downfall by Jedi Master Yoda. Now, Commander Gree's helmet is faithfully sculpted right off the screen for this impressive Star Wars release. This 1:1 replica has real character phrases, a voice-changing feature, a one-size-fits-all design, and interior padding for comfort. Star Wars fans can join the 41st Legion for $99.99, and collectors can snag up one of these beauties right now on shopDisney as well as at Disney Parks.

41st Legion Clone Commander Gree Voice-Changing Helmet

"Clone Commander Gree wore a helmet with a distinctive camouflage design to better blend into jungle surroundings, but this highly detailed replica is sure to stand out in your Star Wars collection. This authentic, full-scale helmet features real character phrases and a voice-changing effect, as well as interior padding for a comfortable, adjustable fit. In the end, Gree turned against the Jedi to serve the Empire. Which side will you choose?"

Full-scale adult helmet

Detailed roleplay reproduction with premium deco

Includes microphone for voice changing function

Real character phrases

Interior padding

Sound files are activated by pushing the button on the side of the helmet and will cycle through the entire list in random order

Includes an adjustable head strap inside the helmet to accommodate different head sizes

Inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars

