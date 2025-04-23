Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars: Andor Range Trooper TBS Figure Revealed by Hasbro

Step into a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro is back as they enhance the Imperial Army with new Star Wars: The Black Series figures

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's Target Exclusive Range Trooper Black Series figure from Andor.

Range Troopers are back, ready to conquer winter planets with their iconic gear.

Get your detailed Range Trooper figure for $24.99, available for pre-order now.

The Black Series offers 6-inch figures true to the Star Wars legacy.

Range Troopers are an elite class of Imperial stormtroopers that were introduced in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The soldiers were designed for more extreme environments, and are equipped with insulated and fur-lined armor with magnetized boots that help with the winter terrain. Star Wars fans first saw them with the train heist with Chewbacca and Han Solo on Vandor-1. Since then, the Range Trooper has returned in a variety of Star Wars projects, including Andor. Hasbro is now bringing the Range Trooper back as their latest The Black Series release to enhance your growing Imperial Army.

With this release, fans will surely be able to protect those harsh arctic planets with the fist of the Empire. This Stormtrooper is nicely sculpted in his winter gear, and he will come with a rocket launcher to be sure he gets the job done. Hasbro is making the Star Wars Range Trooper Black Series a Target Exclusive and is priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are set to arrive today online around 1 PM EST with a Spring 2025 release date.

Star Wars: Andor – The Black Series Range Trooper

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available April 23 at 1PM ET exclusively on Target.com; available in stores Spring 2025). STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the nearly 50-year legacy of the galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This STAR WARS Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like a Range Trooper from ANDOR. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that collectors love. Look for more STAR WARS figures to recreate scenes from the franchise on your shelf! (Each sold separately, subject to availability).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!