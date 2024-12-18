Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars Clone Trooper & Super Battle Droid 2-Pack Revealed

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro’s final Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy figures including a new Clone Trooper bundle

Article Summary Unleash your Star Wars passion with the latest Clone Trooper & Super Battle Droid 2-Pack from Hasbro Pulse!

Inspired by Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, these figures let fans recreate iconic battle scenes.

This exclusive set includes a Phase I Clone Trooper, super battle droid, and multiple accessories.

Grab yours for $39.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with a future release on shop Disney. Don't miss out!

War rages on as the Star Wars Gift the Galaxy campaign is coming to an end with its final set of reveals. Two new sets were revealed, including one that will take collectors back to the Battle of Geonosis. Hasbro Pulse has unveiled an exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series 2-Pack featuring a Phase I Clone Trooper and a Super Battle Droid. Inspired by the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, fans can continue to build up their Republic and Separatist armies. This set includes the return of the Phase I Clone Trooper in his sleek all-white armor with a removable helmet and two blaster accessories. The Super Battle Droid also comes right off the factory line, and he will come equipped with a blast effect accessory. This set will be priced at $39.99, and pre-orders are set to arrive today (December 18) at 1 PM EST and is exclusive to Hasbro Pulse. There will be a second release later on through shop Disney, so be sure to get one before it is too late.

STAR WARS PHASE I CLONE TROOPER & SUPER BATTLE DROID

"Far superior to battle droids, clone troopers came to form the backbone of the Republic's military. In response, the Trade Federation revisited their battle droid design, creating a stronger, more advanced version of the standard mechanical soldier. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series."

"This action figure set is detailed to look like a Phase I clone trooper and a super battle droid from the STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES film. Comes with a removable helmet and 2 blasters, and the super battle droid comes with a blast FX accessory. Display your fandom and nostalgia on your shelf with packaging featuring sleek character art."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!