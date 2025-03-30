Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: jaws, lego

Jaws LEGO Ideas: Evil Finally Rises Above the Surface with Bruce

Evil lies beneath the surface as we honor the 50th anniversary of Jaws as we build the impressive Icons set from LEGO

Article Summary Celebrate 50 years of Jaws with a LEGO set featuring Bruce and the iconic Orca.

1,497-piece LEGO Ideas set includes Chief Brody, Hooper, and Quint minifigures.

Bruce's malfunction in the film led to a suspenseful, legendary horror masterpiece.

Capture cinema magic with display options for Bruce and the Orca, plus intricate details.

The 50th anniversary of Jaws is this year, and we are honoring the legacy of this iconic summer blockbuster by building a LEGO Ideas set. This exclusive set was a LEGO Ideas project that was green-lit and finally hit shelves in July 2024. The set featured 1,497 pieces and features a brick-built replica of the Orca, Bruce, and includes three Jaws minifigures. Chief Martin Brody, Matt Hooper, and Sam Quint are all included here, but it is the star of the show that really shines with Bruce. The great white shark in Jaws was nicknamed "Bruce" after Steven Spielberg's lawyer and has become one of cinema's most iconic creatures.

Throughout the production, the mechanical shark famously malfunctioned throughout filming, which actually worked to the film's advantage. Spielberg and his team were pretty much forced to rely on suspenseful cinematography to capture the horror of the shark, which changed cinema from using first-person water shots, shadows, and an eerie score of John Williams to build tension for the audience. This less-is-more approach made Bruce even more terrifying, relying on the audience's imagination to fill in the blanks. The shark did have limited screen time, but when he was on screen, he was pure terror, and we are finishing up this beast. Bruce has a separate body design, allowing Jaws fans to display him separately or in the water for a more dynamic display.

Everything you want in his design is nicely captured here by LEGO from those dark black eyes, rows of teeth, and massive size compared to the brick-built Orca. Though it was a mechanical prop, Bruce became something far greater, a legend of horror and suspense that continues to captivate audiences to this day. The legacy of Jaws will continue to live on past its 50th anniversary, and the LEGO set is one that easily honors the film. Every part of this set was packed with love from its creator, which LEGO only helped enhance. From all the intricate details of the Orca, multiple display opportunities for the boat and shark, to the three nicely detailed LEGO Minifigures. Now, it is up to the crew to bring a stop to the horrors threatening Amity, and fans can bring home this set right now. Just remember to smile, you son of a…..

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!