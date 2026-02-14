Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

New Star Wars Han Solo: Sorry About the Mess Statue Coming Soon

Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their new Star Wars Han Solo: Sorry About the Mess Premium Format Mixed Media Figure

Statue captures Han in iconic Mos Eisley Cantina pose, blaster in hand and lounging at the booth

Features include light-up lamp, alternate blaster arms, and screen-accurate soft goods clothing

Pre-orders open now for $880, with payment plans and a release date set for December 2026

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Sideshow Collectibles as they debut their newest Premium Format Mixed Media statue. Step into the Mos Eisley Cantina once again with Han Solo, featured in his laid-back yet iconic pose inspired by Star Wars: A New Hope (1977). Rather than a dynamic battle scene, the statue depicts Han coolly lounging in a Tatooine cantina booth, one leg up on a table and a blaster in hand. Standing at roughly 12.5″ tall, Han is displayed right at the booth, with impressive detail on the small table, cushioned bench, and weathered backdrop.

Sideshow also added a drink and a light-up lamp to the Star Wars statue to enhance the atmosphere. Han Solo is also featured in a screen-accurate outfit, which is crafted with sculpted boots, soft goods clothing, and a detailed belt and holster. Han will also come with two alternate right arms: one with his standard DL-44 blaster and another with the DL-44 from the infamous "Who Shot First" Greedo sequence. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for the Han Solo: Sorry About the Mess statue for a whopping $880. Payment Plans are offered, as is the statue set to release in December 2026.

Star Wars – Han Solo: Sorry About the Mess Statue

"Sideshow presents the Han Solo: Sorry About the Mess Premium Format Mixed Media Figure. This officially licensed Star Wars collectible presents a picture of dashing, roguish confidence. Even he gets boarded sometimes! Measuring 12.5 inches (31.75 cm) tall, 13.1 inches (33.2 cm) wide, and 7.3 inches (18.5 cm) wide, the Han Solo™: Sorry About the Mess Premium Format Mixed Media™ Figure finds this suave smuggler in Tatooine's seedy underworld."

"Han Solo is cool and composed while lounging in a Mos Eisley cantina booth, one leg up on a round table, one hand reaching casually toward the wall. Meanwhile, his right hand carries all the exciting action as he wields a quick-drawn blaster — and we all know who shot first."

