Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars Imperial Praetorian Guard Figure Revealed by Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars collectibles from all across the Saga

Article Summary New Imperial Praetorian Guard figure from Hasbro's The Black Series with 6-inch detailed design.

Praetorian Guard introduced in The Last Jedi, protecting Supreme Leader Snoke with iconic red armor.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order the figures online March 5 for Summer 2025 release.

Figures feature melee weapons and exquisite features true to The Mandalorian's Praetorian Guard.

The Imperial Praetorian Guard is an elite group of warriors in the Star Wars universe, introduced in The Last Jedi(2017). They served as the personal guards of Supreme Leader Snoke; these highly trained combatants are distinguished by their red armor and formidable weaponry. Unlike standard First Order Troopers, the Praetorian Guard is a significant threat to anyone who opposes. Years earlier, during the events of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3, the remaining Imperial Forces, called the Shadow Council, have been working from the shadows. One of their projects was the Imperial Praetorian Guard. Which sadly took down Paz Vizsla after they stormed Moff Gideon's compound.

Star Wars collectors can now build up their own Imperial Praetorian Guard army with Hasbro's latest The Black Series release. These skilled warriors are nicely sculpted in their red armor and will come with two melee weapons. These are not the same soldiers that are seen in The Last Jedi, but they will soon become just that, so if you're a Star Wars Sequel Trilogy fan, do not miss out. Pre-orders are set to arrive online on March 5, including Hasbro Pulse for $24.99 with a Summer 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Praetorian Guard

"Carefully deployed by the Shadow Council, the Praetorian Guard are warriors skilled in hand-to-hand and melee weapons combat. THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, and series. This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like an Imperial Praetorian Guard from THE MANDALORIAN."

"With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more figures to recreate scenes from the franchise on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!