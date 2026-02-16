Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged:

New Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord TVC Marrok Figure Revealed

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from the upcoming series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

Hasbro is ready for some of the new upcoming Star Wars series, like Maul – Shadow Lord. This series will follow Darth Maul after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars TV series. Fans will be in for a real treat with the series, with some returning characters from the animated series like Marrok. This mysterious Inquisitor was first introduced in the Disney+ series Ahsoka. Suited up in black armor and wielding a distinctive double-bladed red lightsaber, Marrok operates as a former Inquisitor who is now working as a mercenary after the fall of the Empire.

In the live-action series, he serves Morgan Elsbeth, and Marrok assists in the hunt for Ahsoka Tano and the search for Grand Admiral Thrawn. Now, Hasbro turns back the clock to showcase its time before the events of Ahsoka with a new The Vintage Collection figure. Similar to his previous release, Marrok will have a soft goods cloak, signature red lightsaber, and card back packaging. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $19.99 with a June 2026 release date.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Maul: Shadow Lord – Marrok

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Based on Marrok from Maul – Shadow Lord, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. May the Force be with you!"

Figure inspired by the animated Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord series

Fully encased in battle armor, the Inquisitor Marrok carries a red double-bladed Lightsaber™ with a circular hilt.

Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, cardback package features Kenner branding and design with a unique VC number for collectability.

