New Star Wars Mech Comes to Life from LEGO with Darth Maul

It is brick built world out there and LEGO continues to bring it to life as they debut new sets for Star Wars with a new mech

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Star Wars Darth Maul Mech set releasing June 1, 2025 with 143 pieces for ages 6 and up

The set features a posable 5-inch mech suit inspired by Darth Maul from Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Includes Darth Maul minifigure, double-bladed red lightsaber, and a detachable Probe Droid for more play

Joins existing LEGO Star Wars Mechs like Luke Skywalker, Vader, Boba Fett, and Stormtrooper at $17.99

Get ready to unleash the dark side with a new, fresh twist to a galaxy far, far away. A new and upcoming LEGO Star Wars set is on the way as the once Sith Lord, Darth Maul, gets his very own Mech set. Arriving on June 1, 2025, this 143-piece set features a 5" tall posable mech suit that is inspired by Darth Maul's appearance as seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It comes complete with an opening cockpit to hold the included Darth Maul minifigure, as well as a large double-bladed red lightsaber and a detachable Probe Droid.

This fun and unique set joins the growing LEGO Star Wars Mech collection, with characters like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and the Stormtrooper already getting their own mechs. These sets really change up the galaxy, with each set reimaging these iconic characters but now with powerful armored suits, adding an almost anime-style to a galaxy far, far away. Priced at $17.99, the Dark Side of the Force grows stronger, and fans can check out the set before it hits stores soon through LEGO.com.

LEGO Star Wars – Darth Maul Mech

"Let kids explore the dark side of the Force in the LEGO® Star Wars™ universe as they play with the Darth Maul Mech building toy for boys, girls and fans aged 6 years old and up (75411). This quick-build, posable mech toy is designed to look like Darth Maul as he appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ battles to take over Mandalore."

"It has an opening cockpit for the Darth Maul LEGO Star Wars minifigure, a clip for his double-bladed red Lightsaber™, and gripping hands to hold a large, mech-sized, double-bladed red Lightsaber™. A LEGO Star Wars Probe Droid that attaches to the back of the mech adds to the pretend play possibilities. Contains 143 pieces."

