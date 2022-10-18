New Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Retro Collection Figures Revealed

Next year marks the 40th Anniversary of the iconic and legendary film Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. To help celebrate the big landmark event, Hasbro has unveiled a new set of Retro Collection figures. Six characters have been revealed for the line recapturing the magic of the classic Kenner figures that were released back in the 80s. All of these figures are faithfully recreated right from their vintage counterparts, with heroes and villains being featured and placed on classic recreated card backs. This line will feature Jabba m's Palace Luke Skywalker, Endor Han Solo, The Emperor, Scout Trooper, Princess Leia as Boushh, and Skiff Guard Lando Calrissian! All of their original accessories are included as well as fabric elements like Luke's cloak and Han's trench coat. Princess Leia will feature a removable helmet, blaster, and spear and is currently my favorite figure Hasbro has released for the Retro Collection so far. This wave of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Retro Collection figures will be priced at $11.99 each, and pre-orders are set to go live tomorrow right here at 1 PM EST. Be sure to also snag up some of the previous Retro Collection figures from A New Hope and Empire Strikes Back as well as new ones from The Mandalorian and the illusive Prototype figures.

"The Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy program reveals the newest additions to the Star Wars Retro Collection Series, including Luke Skywalker (Jedi Knight), The Emperor, Han Solo (Endor), Lando Calrissian (Skiff Guard), Princess Leia Organa (Boushh), and Biker Scout! Available for pre-order tomorrow, beginning at 1:00pm ET on Hasbro Pulse! Check back later today when Chris gives us a closer look at this collection!"