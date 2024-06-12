Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Acolyte

New Star Wars: The Acolyte Retro Collection Multipack Coming Soon

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have announced some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Acolyte

Article Summary Hasbro unveils The Acolyte Retro Collection Multipack from upcoming Disney+ series.

Retro-inspired figures feature Kenner-era simplicity with five points of articulation.

The set includes six characters with accessories, priced at $59.99, launching in Fall 2024.

Pre-order details for the collectible multipack are still forthcoming.

Hasbro has just unveiled a new assortment of Star Wars collectibles from the new live-action Disney+ series The Acolyte. This new release is pretty slick, as The Acolyte is coming to the Retro Collection with a new multipack. The Star Wars: Retro Collection takes collectors back in time to the age of Kenner with limited details and articulation. Just like the figures that released back in the late 1970s and 80s, Hasbro has given The Acolyte a taste of the past with this fun six-figure multipack featuring heroes and villains.

The set will include Mother Aniseya, Mae (Assassin), Osha Aniseya, and some of the new Jedi with Jedi Knight Yord Fandar, Jedi Master Sol, and Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon. Each figure has its own retro card back with weathered detailing, with the Jedi coming with lightsabers and soft, good cloaks. The Star Wars Retro Collection is widely popular, and with a set like this, you can see why. Hasbro has The Acolyte Multipack priced at $59.99 with a Fall 2024 release, and a pre-order date is unknown at this time. May the Force be with you.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Retro Collection Multipack

"At the end of the High Republic era, a former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront turn out to be far more sinister and personal than anticipated. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE MULTIPACK features premium design and five points of articulation across all figures."

"These 3.75-inch-scale figures are detailed to look like the Mother Aniseya, Jedi Knight Yord Fandar, Mae (Assassin), Jedi Master Sol, Osha Aniseya, and Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon characters as they appeared in STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE. These figures feature classic Kenner branding, as well as packaging treated with a weathered look. Imagine the excitement of the '70s when the STAR WARS original trilogy had just begun. Includes 6 figures and 7 accessories. Available Fall 2024."

