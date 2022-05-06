New Star Wars: The Black Series Revealed with Leia and Security Droid

Hasbro has revealed some new Star Wars: The Black Series figures are on the way. Two series are showcased here with The Mandalorian and Return of the Jedi. Both figures are expected to release at the beginning of 2023, but it seems that Hasbro has been extending all of these release dates just as a precaution. The first figure will consist of Princess Leia from her time in the Ewok Village, which is a simple updated re-release. From fresh colors and updated head sculpt, Leia will come with a spear and blaster. I loved the design of her original release so it is nice to see a remastered return of this figure and just in time of the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The fun does not end there are we are getting a new figures from The Mandalorian with the New Republic Security Droid. We saw the N5 Sentry Droid in Season 1 of The Mandalorian as Din Djarin joins the Prison Break crew to save Qin. We all know how that story ends but now Star Wars fans can build up their own New Republic forces with this sweet figure. Leaping right off the screen, this new bot will come with a blaster and is loaded with detail. Both Princess Leia and the New Republic Security Droid are up for pre-order at $24.99 each. They can be found right here along with some of the other new Star Wars reveals.

"NEW REPUBLIC SECURITY DROID: The New Republic used these security droids for protection and combat, including aboard high-security correctional transports like the one The Mandalorian boarded in an effort to rescue the prisoner Qin. STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN: Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars Galaxy with this premium New Republic Security Droid toy, inspired by the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series."

PRINCESS LEIA (EWOK VILLAGE): After a battle with Imperial scout troopers, Leia encountered a strange, furry being – an Ewok. He took her to his village where she would remain until she and Han led a ground assault on an Imperial shield generator. STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI: Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars Galaxy with this premium Princess Leia (Ewok Village) toy, inspired by the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi movie.