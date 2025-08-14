Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, Super7

New Super7 Batman Begins Super Cyborg Batmobile Tumbler Revealed

Super7 is back with a new Batman Super Cyborg collectible as the Batmobile Tumbler arrives in full color for your Batcave

The Batmobile in Batman Begins (2005) broke tradition with a more militarized design known as the Tumbler. Directed by Christopher Nolan, this version reimagined the Batmobile as a hybrid between a tank and a stealth vehicle. Initially designed by Wayne Enterprises as a military bridging vehicle, the Tumbler never fully made it into production, which helps Mr. Wayne greatly. The Batmobile features everything it needs to clean up the streets around Gotham, including jet propulsion and armor plating, and can even convert into the Bat-Pod.

Super7 now takes collectors under the hood of this bad boy with a brand new full-color Super Cyborg Batman Begins Batmobile. Measuring 10" long and 6.5" wide, this beauty faithfully captures the vehicle right off the screen, with intricate detail and rolling wheels. As this is a Super Cyborg release from Super7, it will also feature removable parts, allowing fans to dive deeper into the Tumbler's designs. Fans can pre-order the Super7 Batman Super Cyborg Batmobile right now for $150 with a September 2025 release

Super7 Batman Super Cyborg – Batmobile Tumbler (Full Color)

"Batman's war on crime demands more than just fists and fear—it requires cutting-edge technology, and the Tumbler Batmobile is the ultimate tool for the job! Straight out of 2005's Batman Begins, this armored behemoth is built for high-speed chases, rooftop jumps, and striking terror into Gotham's underworld. Super7 is proud to introduce the Tumbler Batomobile Super Cyborg figure, bringing the Dark Knight's urban assault machine to your collection with movie-accurate sculpting and premium metallic finishes."

"The fearsome exterior features rolling wheels and movie-accurate details like sculpted gas caps, intricate spoiler, and finely crafted engine components—every inch of this Tumbler is designed to capture its unstoppable presence on the streets of Gotham. Remove the canopy top to reveal the detailed cockpit, complete with a removable driver's control accessory—because even Batman needs to pilot this beast with precision."

