Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

New Takara Tomy Transformers Nucleon Quest Super Convoy Revealed

A new Takara Tomy figure has been revealed by Hasbro as Transformers Nucleon Quest Super Convoy is ready for a new figure

Article Summary Discover the return of Nucleon Quest Super Convoy, a fan-favorite Transformers figure with Japanese origins.

Experience authentic Takara Tomy design in this premium collectible with original packaging and deco.

Transform from robot to truck with ease; includes accessories like rifles, Power Master, and blast effects.

Pre-order now for the March 2026 release and enhance your Transformers collection with this exclusive release.

Hasbro is bringing back a fan-favorite and deep cut Transformers Takara Tomy release with the arrival of Nucleon Quest Super Convoy. This figure was once a toy store exclusive black-and-silver repaint of Powermaster Optimus Prime, even through he is a separate character. Originally released in 2001 as a Japanese exclusive, this figure swaps out Prime's classic red and blue for a sleek, black, silver, and dark gray color scheme, giving him a stealthy and battle-hardened look. Hailing from Planet Seibertron once again, Nucelon Quest Super Convoy is back with original packaging, Japanese instructions, and a character card. This Transformers Takara Tomy figure will come with three superconducting rifle accessories, along with one Power Master and one pilot figure. Other items include an interchangeable head, two swappable shoulder pieces, an adapter, and blast effects. The Powermaster line returns for $249.99 with Transformers MPG-16 Nucleon Quest Super Convoy set to release in March 2026, and pre-orders are already live in March 2026.

Transformers MPG-16 Nucleon Quest Super Convoy

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-16 Nucleon Quest Super Convoy figure! This adult collectible Transformers action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with accessories and Japanese-language instructions."

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers MPG-16 Nucleon Quest Super Convoy premium adult collectible is an authentic Takara Tomy product

ICONIC CONVERSIONS: The Nucleon Quest figure converts from robot to truck mode. The trailer converts to base mode

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with 3 superconducting rifle accessories, 1 Power Master, 1 pilot figure, 1 interchangeable head, 2 interchangeable shoulder pieces, 2 blast effects, and 1 adapter

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Transformers action figure comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!