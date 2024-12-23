Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive DC Comics Nightwing Frostbite Edition

Step into the DC Multiverse once again as McFarlane Toys reveals the new and exclusive Nightwing (Titans) Frostbite Edition

Article Summary Explore the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys' exclusive Nightwing Frostbite Edition figure.

Nightwing Frostbite Edition features a stunning translucent cyan deco for a unique look.

This 7” figure comes with Escrima sticks, swappable hands, and a collectible art card.

Available exclusively at GameStop, the figure combines detailed design and Ultra Articulation.

Nightwing, formerly Robin, is the superhero identity of Dick Grayson, one of the founding members of the Teen Titans in DC Comics. After years of serving as Batman's sidekick, Dick would go on to step out of the Dark Knights shadow to become his own hero as Nightwing. He would adopt a new name and a suit and would leave Gotham to protect Blüdhaven. McFarlane Toys is now bringing Nightwing back to life as a new DC Multiverse Frostbite figure has arrived. A new GameStop exclusive is here as Dick Grayson is thawing out with a sleek new 7" figure that gets a new frostbite deco. This version is based on the previous DC Comics Titan release and will come with two Escrima sticks, swappable hands, an art card, a card holder, and a frosty display base. This marks the latest Frostbite exclusive DC Multiverse figure to arrive at GameStop, and it sure will not be the last. There are no pre-orders of this release as it is already available for purchase right from GameStop now.

DC Comics Nightwing Frostbite Edition – GameStop Exclusive

"Dick Grayson began his crime-fighting career as the original Robin—Batman's protégé and crime-fighting partner. An expert acrobat and skilled fighter, Dick eventually left the nest and ventured out on his own as a new hero called Nightwing. His childhood experiences as a circus acrobat and trapeze artist make him extremely agile. He is a superior fighter and a highly skilled martial artist who has been personally trained by Batman. Nightwing is a keen detective, a natural leader, and a strategist with advanced knowledge of a variety of technologies."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

NIghtwing™ features "FROSTBITE" translucent cyan deco

Nightwing accessories include two Escrima sticks and 2 alternate hands

Includes figure display base, authenticated collectible art card, and an art card display base

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!