New The Boys MAFEX Figure Coming Soon with Queen Maeve

Make some room on your shelves as some new imported figures are coming soon from MAFEX like Queen Maeve from The Boys

The 6-inch collectible features two head sculpts, extra hands, sword, and iconic candy bar accessory.

Inspired by Dominique McElligott’s portrayal, the figure captures Maeve’s power and conflicted heroism.

Highly articulated and screen-accurate, this Queen Maeve figure releases in October 2026 for $134.99.

The Seven continue to come to life as Medicom is back with a new MAFEX release inspired by The Boys. Queen Maeve, portrayed by Dominique McElligott, is a complex and conflicted superhero modeled after DC's Wonder Woman. She is a founding member of The Seven, Vought International's premier superhero team, with Maeve possessing super strength, durability, and exceptional combat skills. She was once an idealistic hero, but after years under Vought's corruption, she has become a more cynical survivor who hides behind alcohol.

Even after all this, the arrival of Starlight and The Boys led her to sacrifice herself to stop Homelander and Soldier Boy, showing what it means to be a hero. Queen Maeve has been faithfully crafted from her live-action performance in the Amazon Prime TV series. Standing roughly 6" tall, Maeve will come with two swappable heads, extra hands, her sword, and a candy bar to promote the latest Vought trend. Collectors can build up the resistance to Homelander here as the MAFEX Queen Maeve is already up for pre-order, priced at $134.99 with an October 2026 release.

The Boys MAFEX No.292 Queen Maeve Action Figure

"Medicom Toy has gained an audience with The Seven to create their next entry in the MAFEX line of action figures and this one is full of grace and power! Entering the spotlight to defend her team against the hijinks of The Boys is royalty herself, Queen Maeve! Designed with MAFEX's trademark articulation and wielding a wide range of accessories, re-enact your favorite moments from the smash hit TV series or envision your own with this awesome figure! Order yours today and swear your fealty to the Queen!"

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the TV series, The Boys

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

Queen Maeve figure

Alternate head sculpt

Interchangeable hands

Sword

Candy bar

